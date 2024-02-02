Shark Tank India 3: ‘Mummy aapko forgive kar degi, investors nahi’, Vineeta Singh fails to understand pitcher

Shark Tank India 3 is getting quite interesting as the Sharks are getting some innovative pitches to hear. However, not all pitches impress the Sharks, some disappoint them too. In the most recent episode of Shark Tank India 3, a pitcher came from the sector of art and crafts sector. Pitcher Kartik introduces his app on which users can book different courses on Indian art forms. Read on to know if the pitcher managed to secure a deal.

Pitcher from art sector on Shark Tank India 3

The pitcher introduces the app and mentions that the courses offered on the app are curated by award-winning artists. Shark Deepinder Goyal asks the pitcher to explain why he made this app and the purpose behind it. The pitcher then gives a demo of how the app works and what it offers the users. Aman Gupta and Namita Thapar fail to understand how it works.

Deepinder and Anupam Mittal asked Kartik about the division of users, the amount, and customer acquisition cost. However, the pitcher fails to come up with an answer to the technical and financial questions. Reacting to this, Anupam shares, "Do you have any other source of income because you don't seem to have an idea how the business works, and you don't know how to give the right numbers as well."

Watch the Shark Tank India 3 promo from this episode here:

Further, the pitcher also reveals that he took a loan of Rs 3.25 Crore from his mother. This makes Anupam understand that Kartik can run this business irrespective of profits as he comes from a wealthy family. Vineeta Singh says that she is out of the deal and advises that the pitcher needs to understand the market, She adds, “'Mummy aapko forgive kar dengi, investors nahi. (Your mother will forgive you, not investors).”

Anupam asks him if he has worked anywhere. The pitcher revealed he has been a part of a management consulting firm. Anupam said that he doesn't understand business and advised, "Sometimes, we are very good as professionals, but as businessmen, there wouldn't be those skills. Looking at you I feel, aap aise aaye ho jaise ki kisine aapko bed se uthaya ho aur bola ho Shark Tank jaoge, aur aap aa gaye. (You have come as if somebody has asked gotten you out of the bed and asked to go on Shark Tank, and you came)."

The pitcher fails to secure a deal as all the Sharks back out.

