Shark Tank India 3 has introduced 6 new judges joining the esteemed panel of judges from the previous season. One of the newcomers on the show is Azhar Iqubal. Co-founder and CEO of Inshorts, Azhar is known for his calm and composed personality. In a recent podcast, he opened up about his Shark Tank India experience and even shared his opinions on other Sharks.

Azhar Iqubal reveals doing a mock shoot for Shark Tank India 3

During a Raj Shamani podcast, Azhar Iqubal went candid and shared unheard facts about his personal and professional life. Meanwhile, he also discussed what it was like being on Shark Tank India as one of the experts. Azhar said, "Unki team ne reach out kiya tha last year May mein ki hum log season 3 mein we are adding few more judges toh aap part ban na chahoge. Maine kaha definitely, isme puchne ki koi baat nahi hai (Their team reached out to me last year in May to say that they are adding a few more judges in season 3, so you would like to be a part of it. I said definitely, there is nothing to ask)."

Sharing a bit more about it, Iqubal explained, "Wo log aaye the ek din aur mere office mein humne mock shoot kiya tha (They came one day, and we did a mock shoot in my office)." The young entrepreneur added that investing in any of the businesses that appear on Shark Tank India has nothing to do with makers, but it is one's own decision.

Advertisement

Continuing the conversation, Azhar Iqubal went on to say that he might have done 7-8 episodes of Shark Tank India 3 and would have deployed around Rs 2 crores. Recalling his first day on the sets, the Inshorts' co-founder and CEO mentioned that Amit Jain, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, and Anupam Mttal were on the panel.

Azhar Iqubal on joining experienced mentors of Shark Tank India

Sharing what he felt after sitting alongside all seasons entrepreneurs on Shark Tank India 3, Azhar expressed his delight. He said, "Main bolunga bahut acha, main toh isko bahut achhe tarike se dekh raha tha. Mai again bolta hun jo iska mere ko ek benefit hai mere liye (I would say very good; I was taking it positively. I'll again tell you about that one benefit that I noticed)."

He added, "Agar maine kuch achha bol diya toh log bolenge ki itne kam age mein yeh toh badhiya insights leke aata hai, badhiya baat karta hai. Aur maine kuch galat bol diya agar, itni achhi baat nahi hai, maine kaam ki baat nahi boli toh think hai log isliye maaf kar denge yaar chhota hai abhi, young age hai abhi, seekh lega (If I say something good then people will appreciate that in such a young age, he has come up with such amazing insights, he talks well. And if I have said something wrong, it is not that good, I have not said anything good, I think people will forgive me saying that I am young now and will learn gradually).

In addition to this, Azhar Iqubal mentioned learning from other Sharks and shared that he wasn't so nervous when shooting for Shark Tank India 3 as there was no acting. Further, he stated being well-versed with all the seasons of the business reality show and watching the episodes on repeat. A delighted Azhar expressed that he might fall in love with the third season as he was one of the Sharks.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: From Bigg Boss to Indian Idol: 5 iconic reality TV shows that defined the landscape of Indian television