Shark Tank India is receiving attention from viewers and is one of the best-performing reality shows. Featuring experts from the business and startup world, it promotes entrepreneurial spirit. One of the Sharks to appear in the current season of the business reality show is Ritesh Agarwal, founder of OYO. He is the youngest Shark on the panel in the third season of Shark Tank India and has cemented his status as a prominent young entrepreneur.

Ritesh Agarwal accidentally meets Rana Daggubati

Ritesh Agarwal maintains an active social media presence. A few hours ago, he updated his Instagram story and surprised fans with a snap having the Telugu actor Rana Daggubati in the frame. The two accidentally met each other at the airport, and the OYO founder clicked a candid selfie with him.

Shark Tank India 3's Ritesh shared the same on X (formerly Twitter). Giving a brief about his situation and experience of meeting Rana Daggubati, Ritesh wrote, "On my way to catch a flight and I bumped into @ranadaggubati at the airport recently. As we got conversing in Telugu he told me he ardently follows @sharktank.india Not a lot of people know but he is an angel investor and has a wide interest in multiple domains in technology and actively has interested in many startups."



After stating that the Baahubali star has an interest in technology and startups, Ritesh expressed his thought of having Rana as one of the Sharks on the show. He wrote, "Maybe he could be a shark someday?."

Rana Daggubati's business ventures

According to India Today, Rana Daggubati, the Telugu actor, has built an impressive investment portfolio by showing great interest in a couple of technology-based startups. He is recognized as one of the early investors in a coffee brand called VS Mani and Co, which gained popularity through Shark Tank India.

Apart from this, Rana Naidu, the actor, has also supported a skincare startup and provided assistance to a game development studio called Gamezop. In addition to his involvement in the tech world, Daggubati has also acquired co-ownership of Hyderabad FC, a professional football club competing in the Indian Super League. Well, it seems like he has more than just business ventures to his name.

