Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 keeps getting better with every episode. Not only do the makers bring in new themes for the contestants, but they also amp up the entertainment by inviting celebrity guests to join the show. Most recently, Bollywood star Julie Chawla lit up the stage and had a blast with the judges Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Malaika Arora.

During this special episode dedicated to her, Jashn Juhi Ka, the actress not only enjoyed the performances of the contestants but landed several interesting revelations about her life on television. Be it about her marriage or Juhi's bond with Shah Rukh Khan, the episode saw the actress spilling beans on some interesting aspects. Let us have a look!

1. Aamir Khan gifted Juhi Chawla a chocolate

In the recent episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Farah Khan conducted a chat session with Juhi Chawla and named it 'Falooda With Farah.' During the conversation, the Happy New Year director asked her who had given the cheapest gift to her. Juhi mentioned Aamir Khan's name. Recalling the incident, the actress revealed that it was her birthday, and Aamir told Juhi that he would come to her home.

Listening to it, everyone at her house was happy. Further, Juhi Chawla stated that the actor arrived and wished her a birthday. Then, she explained, "Unhone apne gift nikala. Itna sa chocolate (He took out his gift, this much chocolate). Happy birthday to you."

2. Juhi Chawla recalls having no vanity vans

During the episode, Farah Khan and Juhi Chawla discussed how there were no vanity vans in the old days during the shooting. The actress said, "When we used to go outside for shoot, there were no vanity vans. They were big buses, and the last two to three rows would become their makeup room." She mentioned how the hairdresser and makeup artist were sent out from the bus by her to change clothes and get ready for the shoot.

3: Juhi Chawla mentions how Farah Khan scolded her

Farah Khan has been in the Hindi film industry for years and is one of the renowned directors and producers. When Juhi Chawla was welcomed on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, she shared her experience about working with Farah Khan. The actress mentioned that whoever would have worked with the director must have been scolded at least once.

She further said that Farah used to visit the sets during the rehearsals, and often say, "What rubbish is all this?" Immediately, Farah Khan intervened and clarified that she told all that to Shah Rukh Khan but not to Juhi. The next moment, the actress explained that Shah Rukh must watch this show.

4: Juhi Chawla recollects JDJ 3 times

Do you know that Juhi Chawla served as the judge on the third season of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa? She was on the judge's panel along with late legendary choreographer Saroj Khan and Vaibhavi Merchant. In the Jashn-e-Juhi special episode of the current season, the actress recalled her fond memory when she judged the contestants in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3.

The Ishq actress expressed her delight and happiness in coming back on the stage. She told everyone about being on the show with Saroj Khan ji and Vaibhavi Merchant and shared that competition used to be amazing even in those days.

5: Juhi Chawla discusses Ishq shooting days

Ishq is a romantic drama film starring Ajay Devgn Kajol, Aamir Khan, and Juhi Chawla. Recalling her shooting days with the stars, Juhi revealed how Ajay and Aamir used to play pranks on the set. She shared a fun incident with the contestants and judges on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

The gorgeous actress revealed how the two would poke the assistant director, who was new on Ishq's set, whenever he arrived to give the clap for a shot. Not only this, but the duo created other mischiefs, and this would lead the assistant director to get scolded by director Indra Kumar, added Juhi.

6. Jay Mehta wrote letters for Juhi Chawla

After seeing a beautiful performance, Juhi Chawla revealed an interesting secret to the audience and the others present on the stage. She revealed how Jay Mehta, her husband, used to write letters for her every day. The actress added that it stopped after getting married and continued to share how they used to send each other letters and cards.

Talking about her dating phase, she shared that she met Jay Mehta at a dinner, and that's how their story started. Juhi Chawla confessed that it took her a year to say 'yes' to him, and revealed how once Jay sent a truck full of red roses on her birthday.

7: Juhi Chawla on not applying hair oil on Jay Mehta

In the Falooda with Farah session, Farah Khan asked Juhi Chawla, "You have done an ad for a hair oil brand for years that enhances hair growth. Then why didn't you apply that hair oil to your husband Jay Mehta?"

The actress answered, "Marriage mein miya biwi ek dusre ki baat nahi maante. Unhone meri baat nahi maani. Ab dekho unka haal kya ho gaya (Husband and wife do not listen to each other in marriage. He did not listen to me. Now look what happened to them)."

8: Juhi Chawla on falling for married actor

On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Farah Khan asked Juhi Chawla if any married actor fell for her. The latter replied that it might have happened, but the person did not tell me. Changing the question, Farah asked if she fell for any married actor. To this, Arshad Warsi commented, "That time, Juhi must not have told that person."

