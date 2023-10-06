ShivShakti PROMO: Devi Parvati retrieves past memory

For the past couple of days, ShivShakti has become a popular mythological show. The show has gathered an enormous fan love that made this show one of the most viewed shows on television. The Hindu mythology story of Mahadev and Mata Parvati is an enduring love tale passed down through generations. The current storyline explores how Devi Parvati is proving herself as Adishakti, with Mahadev testing her at every turn to ensure her capability for this role. The promo reveals a captivating moment where Devi Parvati regains her memories and her true self as Devi Adishakti.

Devi Parvati perceives her true form as Adishakti

After a painful pause in time when Shakti was separated from Shiv; the time has come now. In the upcoming episode, Devi Parvati retrieves her memory of being the Anapurnaa. She is Adishakti.

Mata Parvati realizes that she is Sati from her previous incarnation. She retrieves all her memories of how and when the universe was created and how to channel the energy in the universe, Mata Adishakti part from Shiv to balance the energy. To sustain the balance. she was born as Sati to Raja Daksh. She married Shiv and went to Kailash with him. She even saw how Shakti destroyed herself when Shiv was humiliated. She sees all and says, "When the time is right she will come back to her Shiv."

In the previous episode, Mahadev stands in front of Adishakti's idol and compels her to realize that she has to return to her true form. He says that Parvati must realize that is indeed Adishakti. After much wait, the time has come to seek herself as Adishakti. Her tap, tyaag, and tandav have to now come to its final stage.

Apart from Shiv Shakti, the actor playing Mahadev Raam Yashvardhan was a part of many mythological shows like Paapnaashini Ganga, Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala, and a daily soap Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan.

ALSO READ: Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon PROMO: Kavya’s IAS journey takes tumultuous turn; will she survive?