Shrimad Ramayan PROMO: Lord Rama to marry Goddess Sita; divine marriage to take place grandly

It has only been a few weeks since Shrimad Ramayan started airing, and the show has already started topping the TRP charts. The mythological saga has created much buzz among the audience due to its impressive cast and compelling narration. What has made Shrimad Ramayan a more popular show is the royal setting of the sets.

Well, in the forthcoming episodes, viewers will witness Lord Rama getting married to Sita. After breaking the bow of Lord Shiva, the preparations begin for their joyous wedding.

Lord Rama and Goddess Sita embark on a new journey

The official Instagram handle of SonyTV has uploaded a promo for Shrimad Ramayan. The short promo clip opens up with Sita Mata, played by Prachi Bansal, getting ready for her marriage to Lord Rama (Sujay Reu). We can hear the background song describing the joy and delight.

The promo also has Shri Rama's brothers, Lakshman, Bharat, and Shatrughna, exchanging vows with their better halves. It shares a glimpse of the varmala ceremony, a ritual in the Hindu wedding ceremony. As Lord Rama and Goddess Sita put garlands on each other, people around them shower flowers and blessings on them.

Speaking of the promo's caption, it reads, "इस दिव्य विवाह में सारा जग आमंत्रित है | देखिए श्रीमद् रामायण 22 जनवरी से रात 9 बजे सिर्फ #SonyEntertainmentTelevision पर। (The whole world is invited to this divine marriage. Watch Shrimad Ramayan from 22nd January at 9 pm only on #SonyEntertainmentTelevision.)"

About Shrimad Ramayan

Starring Sujay Reu and Prach Bansal in lead roles, Shrimad Ramayan reflects values and learnings that hold significance in today's world as well. Based on the life sacrifices and upbringing of Lord Rama, the mythological saga started airing on January 1, 2024.

The cast also includes Arav Chowdharry as King Dashrath, Shilpa Saklani as Queen Kaikeyi, Basant Bhatt as Lakshman, Samarthya Gupta as Shatragun, and Nikhlesh Rathore as Bharat. Shrimad Ramayan is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tiwari under the banner of Swastik Productions.

