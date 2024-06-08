Shrimad Ramayan PROMO: Angada challenges Ravana; Meghanada fails to lift his foot

Shrimad Ramayan has been receiving immense love and recognition ever since it premiered on TV. The show is being touted as one of the best versions of the Hindu epic owing to its visuals and casting.

In the coming installments, the mythological drama will unfold another interesting event from the saga. Shrimad Ramayan features Sujay Reu, Prachi Bansal and Nikitin Dheer in pivotal roles.

Angada stands against Ravana

The latest promo of Shrimad Ramayan posted on the official social media handle of SonyTV begins with Vanara king Vali’s son, Angada giving an open challenge to Lanka king Ravana.

Angada states, “Mein Bali Putra Angada, Kishkindha ka Yuvraj aur Prabhu Shri Ram ka dhoot, yahan khade har ek veer ko lalkarta hun, yadhi tum mein se ek bhi mere paon ko lesh matra hila paya, toh saugandh hai mujhe Prabhu Shri Ram ki puri Vanara sena bina lade hi laut jayegi (I Bali Putra Angada, Kishkindha’s Prince and Lord Ram’s emissary, challenges every warrior her, if anyone of you succeeds in moving an inch of my foot from the ground, entire Vanara army will go back without even fighting).”

Angada hails Ram and chants ‘Jai Shri Ram’ before putting his foot firmly on the ground. Meghanada signs one of the men from their army to try moving Angada’s foot.

When he fails to do so, Meghanada moves forward and makes an effort himself. However, his powerful hands also end up biting the dust. Ravana played by Nikitin Dheer, stands up in anger to take the matter into his own hands.

The caption of the promo reads, “अंगद ने दी लंकेश को भरी सभा में ललकार | देखिए श्रीमद् रामायण, सोम से शुक्र रात 9 बजे सिर्फ #SonyEntertainmentTelevision पर। (Angada gives a challenge to Lankesh. Watch Shrimad Ramayan, Mon-Fri at 9 pm only on #SonyEntertainmentTelevision).”

Take a look at the fresh promo of Shrimad Ramayan:

About Shrimad Ramayan

Shrimad Ramayan encompasses several gripping chapters from Ramayan. It stars Sujay Reu in the role of Ayodhya’s Prince, Lord Ram. The show, which has got a thumbs up from the viewers, is backed by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastika Productions.

