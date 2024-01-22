Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, and Sunil Lahri share glimpse of celebration

Ramayan fame Dipika Chikhlia, Arun Govil, and Sunil Lahri are in Ayodhya for the Ram Mandir Consecration ceremony. The actors who are best known for their roles as Sita, Ram, and Laxman in Dayanand Sagar’s Ramayana joined the other celebrities invited for this special day. The actors took to their respective social media accounts to share how they had taken part in the auspicious event at Ayodhya.

Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, Sunil Lahri share PICS

Taking to her Instagram handle, Dipika Chikhlia, popularly known for portraying Sita in Ramayan, shared her picture with fans from Ayodhya. Here, the actress is seen striking a timeless pose near the Ram Mandir. Dipika looks extremely gorgeous in an orange saree and customized jewelry. In the caption of this picture, Dipika wrote, "Blessed to be here and see this day."

Take a look at Dipika Chikhlia's post here-

Apart from sharing this post, Dipika also shared a video on her Instagram story. In the clip, the actress said, "Jai Siya Ram. Aaj 22 January 2024, hum tayar ho gaye hai, Pran Pratishtha ke liye, Ram Mandir jaane ke liye. Bohot bohot khushi hai. Bohot saara excitement hai. Bohot varsho se jis ke baare mei humne socha tha voh aaj saakar ho raha hai aur hum usko swayam dekh payenge. Voh bohot zyada mere liye mahatva rakhta hai. Bas dekhte rahiye, aap logo ko bhi yeh mauka milega Television pe dekhne ke liye. Zaroor dekhiye. Abb mei jaa rahi hu Ram Mandir. Jai Siya Ram!"

(Jai Siya Ram. Today, January 22, 2024, we are ready to go to the Ram Mandir for Pran Pratishtha. I am extremely happy and excited. We have been thinking about it since years and now it is finally happening and we are witnessing it live. This is very important for me. Just keep watching. You can even watch it on Television. Do watch. Now I am leaving for Ram Mandir. Jai Siya Ram!)

Arun Govil, known for portraying Shri Ram in Ramayan, shared a post on his Instagram handle. In this picture, the actor is seen seated along with Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and other prominent personalities. In the caption of this post, he wrote, "श्रीराम मंदिर से आप सभी को जय श्रीराम."

Take a look at Arun Govil's post here-

Sunil Lahri, known for portraying Laxman in Ramayan, shared a video from the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. In this video, Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen explaining the importance of this special day and mentions how it marks the beginning of a new era. The actor is seen seated on the seats along with many other notable people of the country.

Watch the video here-

In another video from the auspicious ceremony, we saw Sunil Lahri and Dipika Chikhlia entering the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony and are guarded by the cops.

Watch the video here-

More about the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony:

Shailesh Lodha, Sanjeev Kapoor, and Bollywood stars including Rohit Shetty, Randeep Hooda, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, and many others radiated pure happiness at the historic event in Ayodhya.

Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anant Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Anand Piramal also came together to celebrate the Shree Ram Temple Pran Prathistha ceremony in Ayodhya. Sachin, Tendulkar, Mithali Raj, and Saina Nehwal from the sports fraternity also marked their presence at this historic event.

