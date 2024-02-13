Shrimad Ramayan PROMO: Raja Dashrath blames, curses Rani Kaikai for his condition; says THIS

In the recent episode of Shrimad Ramayan, Raja Dashrath will be seen blaming his third wife Rani Kaikai for his current situation. Raja Dashrath is seen agonizing in front of Kakai. It's been over a month since Shrimad Ramayan started pouring the values into people’s lives yet over again. This historical series is based on Valmiki's Ramayan where the audience will get the answers for every incident that will take place in the series.

Raja Dashrath’s conversation with Rani Kaikai

The recent promo of Shrimad Ramayan released by Sony TV on its official social media handle gives the audience a glimpse of the upcoming story, where Raja Dashrat is blaming Rani Kaikai for his condition and is crying in agony.

Raja Dashrath curses Kaikai saying, “Tumhari Aatma Ko Anantkal Tak Mukti Nahi Milegi (Your soul will not find liberation for eternity.)” Raja Dashrath didn’t stop there; he further said that no one will ever, in a human or evil form, ever name their daughter after Kaikai.

After saying this, Raja Dashrath collapses on the floor, while Rani Kaikai comes towards him for his rescue, but the king stops her, meanwhile screaming son Ram’s name.

Rani Kaikai watches him struggling while sitting on a chair when Ram enters and holds his father who was lying down on the floor. Ram further makes him lay in his bed and says. “Vishram kriye Pita Shree (You should take rest father.)”

Later he turned to Rani Kaikai in utter confusion and said “Maa (Mother).” Looking at her carefree expression Ram said, “Pita Shree main Raj Vaidy ko bula kar lata hun, wo turant apka upchar kar denge (I’ll get the royal doctor for you, he will cure your ailment).”

However, Rani Kaikai stopped him from bringing any kind of help. She claimed that the reason for his father's condition is Ram. She goes on saying “Raj Vaidy ko bulanae ka koi labh nahi. Is samasya ka karan na tumahre Pita shree hai aur na main (There is no profit in calling the royal doctor because the reason behind his this condition is neither me nor he.)”

Stunned Ram when asked about the reason behind his father’s condition by his mother Kaikai abruptly replied “Tum! Tum ho is samasya ka karan Ram (You! You are the reason behind all this chaos.)”

Shrimad Ramayan telecasts its show from Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm on Sony TV. Sujay Reu is playing the role of Lord Ram while Prachi Bansal is starring as Mata Sita while Nikitin Dheer is playing the role of Lankapati Ravan.

