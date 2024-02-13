Love is in the air as Valentine's Day is just a day away! Lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been one of the most adored celeb couples in the entertainment industry. The duo doesn't need Valentine's Day to express their love as their PDA often grabs the limelight. Tejasswi and Karan's chemistry always leaves fans in awe and they continue to dish out couple goals.

Here's how Tejasswi Prakash spends time with Karan Kundrra:

Now, ahead of Valentine's Day, Tejasswi Prakash took to her social media handle, giving girls an idea of how to spend time with their partners. In this clip shared by the Bigg Boss 15 winner on her story, it is seen that Tejasswi tied handcuffs to Karan Kundrra on one of his hands. It is then seen that Karan reveals that the chain that she used as a handcuff was his bracelet. Meanwhile, Tejasswi is seen laughing and teasing her. Sharing this clip, Tejasswi said, "In case you valentine changes his mind."

Watch Tejasswi Prakash's video here-

About Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's relationship:

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one such couple who never shied away from expressing their love for one another. The couple started dating during their stint in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15. Their relationship was one of the major highlights of the season and fans couldn't stop gushing over this cute couple.

Despite facing many difficulties in Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi and Karan emerged as one of the strongest couples in the industry. Even after the show, they are going headstrong and are setting relationship goals. From mushy social media posts to surprising each other with cute gestures, the two have often set new relationship goals. Their connection is a perfect example of what a perfect relationship looks like.

Speaking about their professional lives, Tejasswi Prakash has been away from the screens after her stint in Ektaa Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 6. Meanwhile, Karan was last seen hosting the dating reality show Temptation Island with Mouni Roy. Fans are eagerly anticipating their return on the screens. However, the couple is currently busy spending time with each other.

