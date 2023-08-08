Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal's fees per episode is beyond imagination; Find out

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently celebrated an impressive 15 years of entertaining its audience with fantastic stories. The show has quietly become a part of people's lives and caught their attention with its captivating plot. Each actor's character has made a special place in the viewers' hearts and gained a lot of fame. One character that we all adore is Jethalal Champaklal Gada, played by Dilip Joshi. Dilip Joshi truly brought the character to life and received well-deserved applause for his outstanding performances. He has been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since its inception and consistently impressed his fans.

Dilip Joshi's fees per episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:

Dilip Joshi's acting talent has earned him a massive fan base. Whether it's his fondness for jalebi fafda or his love-hate bond with his brother-in-law Sundar, every aspect of his character was adored by his fans. The actor's remarkable acting abilities and high demand in the entertainment industry have resulted in him earning a substantial fee for each episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

As reported by India.com, Dilip Joshi, known as Jethalal, reportedly earns around Rs 1.5 lakh per episode of the show. Yes, you read that correctly! Reportedly, he is also the highest-paid actor in the show. This clearly shows that Dilip is among the bankable actors in the world of showbiz. His achievements and widespread recognition stand as proof of his unwavering commitment, incredible talent, and relentless hard work.

Dilip Joshi's professional life:

Dilip Joshi began his career in entertainment with the movie Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989. After that, he acted in many other movies like Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! He also appeared in various TV shows such as Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh, Hum Sab Ek Hain, and more. In 2008, he took on the role of Jethalal Champaklal Gada, which turned out to be a very important part of his career.

Produced by Asit Kumar Modi under his banner Neela Telefilms, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars popular actors such as Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, Munmun Dutta, Sonalika Joshi, among others.

