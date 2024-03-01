Actors associated with the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah show have gained a distinct fanbase. However, the cast we see today has undergone several changes since its inception. One of the actresses who is known for her stint on the show is Jheel Mehta. The actress portrayed Sonu onscreen and now is all set to begin an exciting new chapter of her life.

Jheel Mehta and her partner twin in blue

Going by one of the recent posts made by Jheel Mehta, it seems like the former actress has kick-started her pre-wedding festivities. Taking to her official Instagram handle, Jheel shared a few photos posing alongside her fiance and in-laws.

The heartwarming photos show her wearing a blue lehenga that she paired with a matching blouse featuring intricate designs. Her outfit also has a sheer dupatta. Styling herself for the special day, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame opted for a statement necklace, earrings, and matching bangles. Coming to her makeup, the formal actress did it herself. Giving a dewy touch, she looked beautiful in tinted pink lips and cheeks.

Jheel Mehta's fiance decided to twin with her by wearing an embroidered kurta. He added a touch of elegance to his outfit by pairing it with a stunning white jacket adorned with intricate embroidery. Sharing the photos, the soon-to-be-married wrote, "New beginnings #LoveAJkal And a new family photo Did my own makeup for a small ceremony that we had with our families!"

Have a look at the photos:

How did Jheel Mehta's fiance propose to her?

On January 2, Jheel Mehta shared a short clip on social media, surprising fans by giving a glimpse of her proposal evening. The short clip showed her blindfolded and her friends taking the actress to the rooftop, where her fiance proposed to Jheel, leaving her surprised and amazed. She looked so moved that she could not hold back her tears. Dropping the video, Jheel Mehta wrote, "Koi mil gaya, mera dil gaya #LoveAJkal"

Watch the video here:

Further, a few days back, the former actress introduced her fiance, Aditya, on her YouTube channel. In the vlog, he shared being together during their school days.

