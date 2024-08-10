Teri Chhaon Mein PROMO: Salaar to be arrested in connection to Wadeema's kidnapping case; major TWIST awaits

Teri Chhaon Mein stars Danish Taimoor and Laiba Khurram in the main leads. The story has reached an intense point where Wadeema (Laiba) has been kidnapped, and Salaar (Danish) has been making every effort to find her. Only recently, makers have released a new promo teasing an intriguing twist ahead. According to the promo, Wadeema is expected to land in huge trouble while Salaar is arrested after being falsely accused of her kidnapping.

The promo opens up with the kidnappers presenting Wadeema before a woman, who is shocked to see her in a pitiful condition. The woman asks the kidnappers, "Kis musibat ko le aaye ho (Whom have you brought here?)." Further, we see Salaar getting arrested after he is falsely accused of kidnapping her. While he constantly claims to be innocent, the police officers handcuff him.

Further, Wadeema's father is seen getting worried about her. Although he was upset with her getting married to Salaar and always accused the latter of ruining their lives, he believes that Waheeda might have been truly kidnapped. It is since the beginning that he has loathed Salaar but this time, Wadeema's father seems to be less suspicious of him.

For the unversed, Teri Chhaon Mein is penned by Radain Shah and directed by Abdullah Badeni. Bankrolled by the prestigious Momina Duraid Productions, the show boasts an ensemble cast. Besides Danish Taimoor and Laiba Khurram, it stars Sohail Sameer, Tehseen Wajahat, Behroz Sabzwari, Hassan Niazi, Angeline Malik, Noor Ul Ain Zaidi, Raza Abid, Rao Muhammad Shahwaiz, and many others in significant roles.

For those who may not know, Teri Chhaon Mein recently made headlines, but unfortunately, not for positive reasons. The series encountered criticism for closely mirroring a scene from Salman Khan's Tere Naam. In the Pakistani drama, there's a moment where Salaar experiences love at first sight for Wadeema and pursues her to her college. Additionally, he has a peculiar reaction during a debate competition when she takes the stage to deliver her speech.

