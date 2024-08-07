Jaan Se Pyara Juni PROMO: Husan Ara's presence brings yet another turmoil between Junaid and Mina

Pakistani show Jaan Se Pyara Juni is getting a lot of attention. The show is currently getting love for the interesting track. The ongoing track of the show revolves around Junaid forming a soft corner for Husan Ara yet again which has been affecting his relationship with his wife Mani. While Mani and Junaid face roadblocks in their marriage, Husan Ara's presence has added more complications to their relationship.

In the upcoming episodes, Husan Ara will be seen apologizing to Mani and asking her to forgive her. As Husan Ara leaves, Junaid lashes out at Mani for doubting his feelings for Husan Ara. He tells her that he only loves her. He accepts the fact that he liked Husan Ara earlier but after getting married to her (Mani), he is loyal to her.

Take a look at a recent promo of Jaan Se Pyaara Juni here:

Furthermore, Husan Ara is seen speaking to her mother on the call wherein she tells her that she will never forget the disrespect caused to her by Faris's mother. Before taking the second name, she sees Mani entering the room and is shocked.

It will be exciting to see if Mani overheard her conversation or not. It will also be exciting to know if Husan Ara still has malicious intentions and if she was pretending to have a change of heart.

In the previous episode of Jaan Se Pyara Juni, it was revealed to Mani that Junaid dropped Husan Ara at her office. This left Mani stressed. As Junaid dropped Husan Ara, she apologized to him for her behavior in the past while he forgave them and mentioned that he could drop her off and pick her up from the office daily.

Junaid's friend advised him to stay distant from Husan Ara to protect his married life. He asks him what he would do if he fell in love with her again.

