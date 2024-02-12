Tejasswi Prakash, one of the most stylish fashionistas in the entertainment industry, once again decided to treat fans by flaunting her latest look. Her incredible and bold sartorial choices have been the talk of the town, and she never fails to impress the fashion police. From Western to traditional, Tejasswi often manages to make hearts skip a beat with her extravagant looks and we are taking notes.

Tejasswi Prakash exudes major boss-lady vibes:

A few minutes back, Tejasswi Prakash left fans gasping with her chic yet boss lady look. To elaborate, the diva dropped some stunning photos of hers from her latest photoshoot on her Instagram handle. In these snaps, the style icon is seen decked up in a classy black midi blazer dress. Featuring a plunging neckline that extends to her midriff, the actress looked absolutely spectacular.

The minimal embellishment on the bust of the blazer adds to the extra glamour of this outfit. She chose black triangle-shaped stud earrings bordered with thin diamond lines. Tied her hair up in a sleek ponytail which compliments her boss lady look.

Tejasswi opted for stiletto heels to complete her look. In the caption of this post, the Bigg Boss 15 fame wrote, "Supplying the demand." Fans went gaga as soon as she shared these pictures on Instagram and showered their love on this post.

Take a look at Tejasswi Prakash's post here-

A sneak peek into Tejasswi Prakash's work life:

Speaking about her professional life, Tejasswi Prakash has been away from the screens after her stint in Ektaa Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 6. Naagin 6 aired from February 12, 2022, to July 9, 2023. The actress has also stepped foot in the Marathi film industry and has so far done two Marathi films - Mann Kasturi Re and School College Ani Life. Tejasswi has also worked on shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

On the personal front, Karan and Tejasswi have been dating ever since they participated in the controversial show Bigg Boss 15. Their fans adore their chemistry and address them as 'TejRan'.

