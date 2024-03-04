Manisha Rani emerged victorious in the latest season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, and she is all over the news. Congratulations are pouring in from every corner and now celebrity couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have also wished the winner the best. However, what caught the netizens' attention was how Manisha Rani reacted. Scroll below to learn what we are talking about.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain congratulate Manisha Rani

Yesterday, Ankita Lokhande shared a sweet video on her official Instagram handle. In the heartwarming video, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain extend their congratulations to Manisha Rani. Pointing the camera at themselves, Ankita says, "And who is the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa?" Everyone cheers together and Vicky and Ankita say, "Manisha Rani."

Watch the video here:

The Pavitra Rishta actress continues saying, "Whoa, badhai ho, badhai ho!" The congratulatory moment takes an unexpected turn when Manisha Rani, with a grin, thanks Ankita and plants a friendly kiss on her cheek.

However, she adds a touch of humor by expressing her inability to kiss Vicky Jain, leading to laughter erupting between the trio. She says, "Sorry, I can't kiss you," and points at Vicky.

Advertisement

The Pavitra Rishta captioned the video, 'Heartiest congratulations @manisharani on winning #jdj11 U deserve all the success, girl."

Recently, one of the judges, Farah Khan hosted the wrap-up party of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 which saw the attendance of renowned celebs including Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and many others.

Manisha Rani's journey on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 was nothing short of remarkable. Entering as a wildcard contestant, she wowed both judges and the audience with her dedication and breathtaking performances. The finalists, including Shoaib Ibrahim, Dhanashree Verma, Sreerama Chandra, and Adrija Sinha, were left in awe as Manisha Rani lifted the winner's trophy. Shoaib Ibrahim and Adrija Sinha secured the runner-up positions in the season.

This season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 was hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

ALSO READ: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner Manisha Rani cheers up fellow finalists, writes, ‘Is trophy par 5 ka haq hain’