Sreerama Chandra is currently seen as a contestant in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. He has landed numerous stellar performances, thereby impressing the judges and the audience. Recently, he visited Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and shared a video on social media giving a glimpse of the same.

Sreerama Chandra feels grateful to visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir

After the iconic Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, many well-known personalities have visited the temple to offer prayers to Lord Rama at his birthplace. Sreeram Chandra is one of the latest celebs to do it.

Taking to his social media handle, he shares a short clip expressing his delight and gratefulness upon witnessing Ram Lalla idol and seeking blessings at the temple. He says, “Good morning. Good morning everybody. Aaj mera janm waapas dhanya ho gaya (Today my birth is blessed again). I'm in Ayodhya Ram mandir. Sabhi achhe se darshan kar lena (You all should do darshan nicely).”

An elated Sreerama also chants Jai Shree Ram. Further he says, “I’m in this very very very special place, Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Abhi darshan kar ke aaye hain (We have just come after Darshan). It's a beautiful experience.” The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 fame tries to capture the peaceful and divine environment of the Ram Mandir premises.

In the clip, we can hear the sounds of classical music instruments that feel calming and soothing. Showing us the entrance gate, Chandra comments, “Wahin se hum darshan karne aaye hain. Ram lalla humare Ayodhya mein 500 saal baad wapas aaye hain. Aur main pehli baar hi Ayodhya aaya hun (From there, we have to do darshan. Ram lalla has returned to our Ayodhya after 500 years. I have come to Ayodhya for the first time) I just want to say aap sab ko bhi aana chahiye (You all should come). Jai Shree Ram.”

About Sreerama Chandra

Sreerama Chandra is a popular figure in the South film industry and even in Bollywood. Predominantly a playback singer, he emerged as the winner of Indian Idol 5. He started his career in 2008 as a playback singer in Telugu. In 2013, he made his acting debut with the Telugu film Jagadguru Adi Shankara.

Chandra also participated in Bigg Boss Telugu 5 in 2021 and turned up as the second runner-up. As of now, he is busy showcasing his dancing skills on the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The show is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani, while Arshad Warsi, Malaika Arora, and Farah Khan form the panel of judges.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Ram Mandir's consecration ceremony, aka Pran-Pratishtha, marks a significant cultural and religious milestone. The consecration rites began on January 16 near the Saryu River. The grand inauguration took place on January 22nd

Following the much-awaited ceremony, which drew massive crowds, the temple opened its doors for 'darshan' for the general public on January 23.

Also, the sanctum sanctorum of the new temple has the current idol, which has been worshiped for the last 70 years. The committee managing the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, under the guidance of the Ram Mandir Trust, implemented several measures to ensure the smooth execution of the opening ceremony. On the inauguration day, the entire nation celebrated the iconic event by lighting diyas, making rangolis, and conducting holy rituals.

