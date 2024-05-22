Popular comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has been among the most prominent celebrities in the entertainment industry. Currently, the talented star is seen entertaining the audience in his hit show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. He has been running high on success and fame and is busy with his professional life. However, after sparing some time from his hectic schedule, Kapil traveled to an unknown destination with his family for a vacation.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath spotted:

On May 21, Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath were spotted at Mumbai airport at night as they were all set to jet off for their vacation. The couple was with their kids when they were clicked outside the airport. However, what will melt your heart here is Kapil's son Trishaan's sweet gesture.

Before entering the main gate of the airport, Trishaan adorably waves goodbye to the paparazzi. While Kapil and Ginni were twinning in black, their daughter and son look amazing in sweatshirts and pants.

Watch their video here-

Speaking about their personal life, Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrah were friends since their college days before they started dating. After facing several hardships in their relationship, Kapil and Ginni tied the wedding knot on December 12, 2018. Later, the couple embraced parenthood for the first time when they welcomed their daughter, Anayra. Kapil and Ginni again became parents to a baby boy, Trishaan.

About Kapil Sharma's work life:

Kapil Sharma has had a flourishing career in the entertainment industry and there are no second thoughts about it! From being a stand-up comedian to launching his own show in Comedy Nights with Kapil, Kapil has come a long way and has inspired many with his success. In 2016, Comedy Nights with Kapil ended on Colors, and then the comedian launched his new show titled The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV.

Over the years, he has ventured into acting and producing, solidifying his position as a versatile and influential figure in the entertainment industry. Kapil has also acted in several films such as Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Firangi, Zwigato

Currently, Kapil Sharma is busy with his hit show, The Great Indian Kapil Show which features Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Rajiv Thakur. New episodes of their show premiere every Saturday evening on Netflix.

