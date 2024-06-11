The Great Indian Kapil Show: Archana Puran Singh charges in lakhs per episode? Here's how much she earns in total

Popular actress Archana Puran Singh has been a part of the entertainment industry for several years now. The name doesn't need a long introduction! Over the years, the talented star has performed in numerous films and shows and has garnered a massive fan following. Currently, she is seen as the judge in Kapil Sharma's reality show, The Great Indian Kapil Show.

But do you know that Archana Puran Singh charges a hefty fee to be a part of the show? Well, several reports surfacing on the internet claim that the actress has earned a whopping amount in total due to her stint on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Archana Puran Singh's fees on The Great Indian Kapil Show:

According to an ETimes TV report, Archana Puran Singh charges Rs 10 lakh per episode of The Great India Kapil Show. So far, the actress has earned a massive amount of Rs 8 crores from Kapil Sharma's OTT show. Yes, you read it right!

While her laughter adds a touch of entertainment to the episodes, Archana's popularity and her high demand in the entertainment industry have resulted in her high earnings. This substantial fee also demonstrates that Archana Puran Singh is among the bankable actors in the showbiz industry.

Speaking about her stint in Kapil Sharma's shows, it was in 2019 when Archana Puran Singh replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu as a judge on The Kapil Sharma Show. Since then, she has been an integral part of the show and continues to entertain the fans.

On the personal front, Archana Puran Singh tied the knot with actor Parmeet Sethi in 1992. The couple is blessed with two sons Aryamann and Ayushmaan.

About The Great Indian Kapil Show:

The Great Indian Kapil Show features Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur and Archana Puran Singh. It premiered on March 30, 2024, with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as their first guests.

So far, several prominent faces like Ed Sheeran, Aamir Khan, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and more have graced the show.

The fresh episodes of The Great Indian Kapil Show will air at 8 PM every Saturday. While exclusively speaking to Pinkvilla, Archana Puran Singh revealed that they have wrapped up the shooting of the first season of The Great Indian Kapil Show on May 1.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actor are reported by (Times of India). In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

