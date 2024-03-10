Popular comedians Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover are all set to be back with the much-awaited show, The Great Indian Kapil Show which will soon stream on Netflix. The reality show will feature, Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, and Archana Puran Singh. The anticipation of their reunion has been in the air for a long time and fans can't wait to see the team again.

Kapil Sharma preps for The Great Indian Kapil Show:

Just a few hours back, Kapil Sharma dropped a video on his social media handle giving a glimpse of the team's preparation for The Great Indian Kapil Show. Along with Kapil, the video features Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, Archana Puran Singh, and Sunil Grover.

Here we see the team trying to say 'Tudum'. While the team fails in the first attempt to say 'Tudum', they successfully do it the second time. Sharing this video, Kapil Sharma captioned, "Tudum #netflix #thegreatindiankapilshow #30thmarch." Fans in the comments section have expressed their excitement to see the team again.

Watch their video here-

This video has left fans excited and they are extremely eager for the show's premiere. The plus factor about The Great Indian Kapil Show is the much-awaited reunion of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover. The comedians are finally joining hands again after 6 long years.

For the uninformed, Sunil took a midway exit from The Kapil Sharma Show. The two had a massive argument in a flight while traveling during their live shows. However, putting all things behind them, Kapil and Sunil have finally reconciled and fans are extremely happy.

When and where to watch The Great Indian Kapil Show?

The Great Indian Kapil Show was announced on December 3, 2023, on social media. The show is all set to premiere on March 30, on Netflix and will air every Saturday at 8 pm.

Work-wise, Kapil Sharma is set to star in Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is scheduled for release on March 29.

