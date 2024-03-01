And the wedding festivities for Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma have begun!

The couple is currently in the stunning city of Jaipur, ready to embark on their grand wedding celebration. The festivities will span over two days, commencing on the 1st of March and concluding on the evening of the 2nd of March. The Pink City has already welcomed the couple's family and friends, including popular actors like Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava, Kunal Jaisingh, and more, who have gathered to witness the couple's union. The wedding rituals commenced with a lavish mehndi ceremony, where the couple made a truly cinematic entrance.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's rocking mehndi ceremony

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's mehndi ceremony took place at a stunning venue, a famous Jaipur palace showcasing the city's regal heritage. The guests eagerly awaited the arrival of the couple, who made a dramatic entrance hand-in-hand. Surbhi and Karan looked completely smitten as they walked in, with the guests cheering them on while a retro song played in the background. The couple couldn't resist dancing a bit as the guests showered them with love and applause.

Have a look at the exclusive video from Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's wedding-

The Ishqbaaaz star chose a mehndi-colored lehnga choli and incorporated bridal hues such as pink and navy blue. This combination gave the outfit a traditional yet modern feel. Karan Sharma went for a green kurta-pajama paired with a matching embroidered jacket.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma to ditch the traditional sangeet ceremony

Sangeet is a highly anticipated event during Indian weddings. Surbhi and Karan decided to put a unique twist on the traditional sangeet. Instead of the usual ceremony, they are planning to host a Tuxedo Night named 'Glamour Glitz & Romance'. Men will be dressed in stylish tuxedos, while women are expected to wear elegant English gowns. The evening will be filled with dancing, romance, and celebration.