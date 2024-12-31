Year Ender: Top controversies of 2024; Rupali Ganguly-Esha Verma’s ruthless allegations to Asim Riaz getting expelled from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

2024 made a lot of noise in the Television industry! There were many controversies involving the most prominent celebrities that made headlines and made netizens go ‘What?’ From Rupali Ganguly and her stepdaughter Esha Verma’s family fiasco to Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel’s separation, let’s take a look at the top controversies of 2024.

Top controversies of 2024

Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe’s termination from YRKKH

One of the most discussed controversies of this year was Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe being thrown out from the serial. On March 18, the actors’ contracts with the show were terminated owing to ‘unprofessional behavior’ and reportedly causing hindrance in the productivity of the show.

After their exit, Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani filled in their shoes. Later, when Shehzada Dhami joined Bigg Boss 18, host Salman Khan asked him about the incident and he talked about it. He didn’t take Rajan Shahi’s name but said that the directors and producers behaved rudely with him.

Rupali Ganguly's alleged tiff with Anupamaa actors Paras Kalnawat, Nidhi Shah and Sudhanshu Pandey

One of the top-rated shows, Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa recently saw a 15-year leap. Before the leap, many of its actors, who were seen essaying titular characters in the serial, left blaming the ‘toxic environment’.

There were also rumors of tension between Rupali Ganguly and her co-stars. Paras Kalnawat hinted that Ganguly played a role in his departure from the show. He said that he wanted more development for his character, but someone ended his track abruptly.

Actress Nidhi Shah who is best known for essaying the role of Kinjal stated that she faced scene cuts and wardrobe issues. She indirectly accused Rupali of cutting her scenes and having issues with her hair and makeup.

Gurucharan Singh’s missing controversy

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh made headlines this year when he did not take his scheduled flight from Delhi to Mumbai. His phone also remained inactive and his father lodged a missing person complaint. After going missing for a month, he returned home.

After returning home, he told the media that he embarked on a ‘spiritual journey’ due to personal and financial stress.

Asim Riaz expelled from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Another controversy that kept the viewers entertained this year was Asim Riaz getting eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Rapper and Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz was evicted from the show for allegedly misbehaving with host Rohit Shetty, fellow contestants, and the show's team.

To provide context, Riaz did not complete a task and claimed that the challenge was impossible. He challenged the makers to perform the task they designed and also criticised other contestants and called them 'losers'. Further, the Bigg Boss 13 fame argued with host Rohit Shetty and said that he participated in the show only for his fans. He boasted about his money and cars.

Dalljiet Kaur's controversy with her ex-husband Nikhil Patel

Actress Dalljiet Kaur’s separation from her second husband Nikhil Patel made headlines this year. The actress who is also a single mother, levelled many serious allegations against Patel. After she returned to India with her son Jaydon, she claimed that Patel cheated on him.

Following her allegations, Patel’s lawyer issued a statement. According to him, Dalljiet could not adjust to her non-celebrity life in Kenya. The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress posted several long notes on her official Instagram handle to talk about what happened. A few months back, the Kenya-based businessman came to India with his alleged girlfriend.

Rupali Ganguly’s stepdaughter Esha Verma’s allegations against the actress

The year ended with Esha Verma and Rupali Ganguly’s controversy. It all started when Esha’s old Twitter post from 2020 went viral. In that post, she accused the Anupamaa actress of feeding strange medications to her dad and claimed that she had an affair with her father while he was married. Calling her ‘cruel-hearted’, she held the actress responsible for separating Verma from his family. She even mentioned the actress giving her death threats whenever she called her father.

Initially, Ganguly maintained silence, but, when the 26-year-old stated that the actress’ son Rudransh was illegitimate, she filed a Rs 50 crore defamation suit against Esha Verma. Following this, Verma deleted all social media posts.

