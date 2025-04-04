Manoj Kumar Death: Mimoh Chakraborty reveals admiring late actor's films and roles, says 'My father always...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Manoj Kumar, a legendary actor who has inspired everyone with his work and films, passed away today (April 4). His demise has left everyone in the industry in extreme sorrow. From the entertainment industry to other sectors, everyone is mourning the loss of this gem. While exclusively speaking to us, actor Mimoh Chakraborty, who is also Mithun Chakraborty's son, expressed his sorrow over Manoj Kumar's demise.

Advertisement

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Mimoh Chakraborty, also known as Mahaakshay Chakraborty, praised Manoj Kumar's films and the powerful messages the movies delivered. He shared, "As someone who grew up watching his films, I’ve always admired the dignity and depth he brought to every role. Movies like Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan weren’t just films—they were powerful messages that touched millions of hearts."

Further, the actor expressed, "I would like to remember him as a true legend who used cinema to inspire generations. My father (Mithun Chakraborty) always spoke highly of him, not just as a brilliant actor but as a kind-hearted person. His work left a mark on our family and shaped our understanding of patriotic cinema."

Praising the legendary star, Mimoh added, "His presence, his voice, his expression—everything about him left an impact. While we’ve lost a gem, his legacy will live on forever in the stories he told and the values he stood for.

Advertisement

"Rest in peace, Manoj Kumar sir. You will always be remembered with respect and love," said Mimoh as he offered his condolences.

An ANI report revealed that Manoj Kumar passed away at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani at 4:03 AM on April 4. Apart from Mimoh, Sudhanshu Pandey also remembered the late actor while talking to Pinkvilla. Legendary actor Manoj Kumar is known for iconic roles in several hit blockbusters.

ALSO READ: Manoj Kumar Death: Sudhanshu Pandey mourns loss of the 'legend'; recalls watching Purab Aur Paschim in childhood