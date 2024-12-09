Mohsin Khan EXCLUSIVE: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor reveals how he convinced parents to let him pursue acting after engineering

Mohsin Khan, a well-known name in the entertainment industry, rose to fame after portraying the role of Kartik Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In our recently introduced segment, Behind The Success with Pinkvilla, Mohsin Khan got candid and revealed how he convinced his parent to let him go for acting after studying engineering.

Mohsin Khan shares that he had a humble beginning in acting, which started with advertisements. “I am an electrical engineer. My college was a popular place for film shoots, and I used to give exams and see how these shoots take place. I was good in studies, scored 80 in engineering. After my diploma, before degree, I decided to try my luck in acting and give auditions. The journey started somewhere there, and acting has always been on the back of my mind,” shares Khan.

Watch the full interaction with Mohsin Khan below:

Talking about his family's reaction and how he convinced them, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame shares, "My father was in construction, and nobody from the family was in acting. So I didn't know anyone, but the acting bug had bitten me, also direction and writing. I will write and direct someday, inshallah."

He continues, "I used to make short films with my friends and I showed that to my father. He really liked it and was quite impressed, and that became a motivation. Then I gave an audition for an advertisement, and I got selected."

Advertisement

Talking the actor's professional front, Mohsin Khan rose to fame owing to his role as Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Shivangi Joshi. Their onscreen chemistry created magic and is still fresh in the hearts of the ardent viewers. Khan was last seen in the web series Jab Mila Tu alongside Eisha Singh.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Mohsin Khan reveals why he stayed away from work after Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, ‘Meine ye bataya nahi…’