India's Got Latent Controversy: Supreme Court REJECTS Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani's plea to release their passports; Apoorva Mukhija takes BIG step

India's Got Latent controversy, which arose in February 2025, continues to be in headlines. As per the recent development, Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani, who were primarily accused, requested the Supreme Court to release their passports. However, the Supreme Court deferred YouTubers' plea to release their passport, stating that the matter would be reconsidered after the ongoing probe. Meanwhile, Apoorva Mukhija took a big step by deleting all her posts from her Instagram.

According to an NDTV report, the Supreme Court said it would consider Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani's plea after the investigation associated with India's Got Latent is concluded. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the plea might be considered within two weeks. As per the report, Ranveer had told the Supreme Court that not having the passport doesn't allow him to travel abroad for his shows and it has been affecting his livelihood.

The report mentioned that the Supreme Court felt that allowing Allahbadia to travel abroad could delay the investigation and thus their plea has been refused. Similarly, the court even rejected Ashish's plea to release his passport. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court allowed him to resume his podcasts and asked Ranveer to maintain "morality and decency."

On the other hand, Apoorva Mukhija, who is one of the accused in India's Got Latent row, deleted all her posts from her Instagram feed. Popularly known as The Rebel Kid, she deleted all her posts, including her brand endorsements and others, amid the ongoing controversy.

On February 10, India's Got Latent controversy caused a huge uproar in the country. After which, Apoorva was off from social media after the controversy erupted. On March 14, Apoorva posted a message on her broadcast channel that read, "Diwaaro ke bhi kaan hote hai (Even walls have ears)." Now, Apoorva has deleted all her posts from Instagram and her following is now 0.

Take a look at Apoorva Mukhija's Instagram feed here-

After the controversy, India's Got Latent episodes were pulled down from YouTube.

