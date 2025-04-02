Ektaa Kapoor is known for revolutionizing Indian Television content, and the top two shows that made her a household name are Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. Its title track and background score became the evening anthem for every household, and the anticipation of watching the cat out of the bag on a Monday evening would linger around the entire weekend. Nostalgia is going to knock a straight six out of the park with Ektaa taking us down the memory lane with a dash of freshness to it.

The classic television show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (2000-2008), is returning with its original cast, Amar Upadhyay and Smriti Irani, who played the role of Mihir briefly, and Tulsi Virani. The original show had a successful run-time of eight years, with its climax episode being concluded in November 2008. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the series will be a limited one, and the work has been going on in full force. Ektaa and the team are super cautious about keeping this news under wraps.

Additionally, the former Minister of Women and Child Development, is rigorously working out to get into her character, Tulsi Virani. The opening shot of the series remains the same where Tulsi welcomes the audience to her home by introducing every character of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and it’ll be shot at the same location where the original was shot.

Pinkvilla has it that the major reason for Amar Upadhyay’s early exit from the ongoing show, Doree, was for him to get on board for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has remained an iconic daily soap, and its return on the small screen will certainly evoke the nostalgia factor. Ektaa Kapoor and team plans on officially announcing this news in June 2025.

Pinkvilla reached out to the representatives of Ektaa Kapoor, however, we didn’t receive any official response from them till the time of publishing this article.

