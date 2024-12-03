Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly shares her New Year resolution, ‘This is something I want to learn and…’

Popular actress Rupali Ganguly is currently busy playing the lead role in the television serial Anupamaa. The actress recently took a break and jetted off to Goa with her family to spend a few relaxing days. Now, she took to social media to share a glimpse of her vacation and also pen down what her New Year resolution is.

On December 2, Rupali Ganguly took to social media to share a picture of her son playing table tennis. Along with the picture, she wrote in the caption that she wants to learn the game, despite not being a sportsperson. The actress expressed that she wants to play with her son one day.

Her caption reads, “My new year resolution to learn a table tennis... have never been a sports person, never been participated in school sports... But this is something I want to learn and play with my son one day. It’s his second day too at this. #proudmom”

Check out Rupali Ganguly’s post below:

Three days ago, Rupali Ganguly’s husband, Ashwin Verma, took to social media to share the news of the family traveling to Goa. Then he shared some pictures of the family enjoying the vacation. The Anupamaa actress also posted a few glimpses on her Instagram story.

Advertisement

The family’s vacation comes at a time of chaos as they have been embroiled in a controversy with Ashwin’s daughter, Esha Verma. The latter leveled many accusations against Rupali Ganguly and used her social media platform to share her feelings and thoughts. The actress refrained from commenting on the matter, but she lost her cool when her stepdaughter called her son Rudransh ‘illegitimate’.

Ganguly filed a Rs 50 crore defamation suit against Esha Verrma with the help of the celebrity lawyer Sana Raees Khan. Following this, Verma deleted all her social media posts related to Ganguly. Recently, she posted a note stating that she would focus on the positive and would not give any interviews or make any posts regarding the matter.

ALSO READ: Anupama actress Rupali Ganguly reveals she has 'shot an entire series for two years, not talking to the co-actor and...'