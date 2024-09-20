Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Grand Finale Inside PICS: Catch first glimpse of winner's trophy and car of Rohit Shetty's show

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 is edging towards it grand finale quickly and fans are eagerly waiting to see the deserving participant winning the show. So far, Karanveer Mehra is the only contestant to receive a ticket to finale. Yes, Karanveer is one of the finalist of Rohit Shetty's led show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

To inform our readers, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 grand finale episode has been shot. While the discussion about who won the show continues on social media, we have now got our hands on an unseen picture from the grand finale shoot. Yes, in this blurred picture, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 trophy is visible, placed in the centre while the contestants are seen seated on the right side.

Along with the trophy, the Rohit Shetty hosted show's winner will also get a black swanky car, which can also be seen in the picture here.

Take a look at the first glimpse of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner trophy and car:

For the uninformed, Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina will be seen as special guests on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 grand finale episode. The two will arrive to promote their upcoming film Jigra, which will hit theatres on October 11, 2024. Alia and Vedang will be a part of the final episode and probably declare the winner of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Advertisement

So far, Shilpa Shinde, Aashish Mehrotra and Aditi Sharma have been evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Krishna Shroff was also evicted, however, Krishna and Shilpa received another chance in the game. While Krishna proved her mettle as one of the strong contestants, Shilpa got eliminated last week.

Asim Riaz, who was also one of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, was expelled from Rohit Shetty's show following his misbehavior with the host, the show's makers, and fellow contestants.

Currently, Abhishek Kumar, Krishna Shroff, Karanveer Mehra, Sumona Chakravarti, Shalin Bhanot, Niyati Fatnani, Gashmeer Mahajani and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are seen as contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The Rohit Shetty-led, stunt-based reality show, premiered on Television screens on July 27 and fresh episodes air every Saturday and Sunday on Colors TV at 9:30 PM.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Sep 15: Karan Veer Mehra wins ticket to finale; Abhishek Kumar says 'Kisiko acha nahi lag raha hai ke mai…'