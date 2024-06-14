Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai EXCLUSIVE Spoiler: Madhav stops Abhira from meeting Armaan; LOVE CONFESSION scene underway

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track of the show revolves around Armaan calling off his wedding with Ruhi as he has realized his love for Abhira.

Now, Pinkvilla brings you an exciting spoiler update from the show. In the upcoming episodes, Armaan will be seen confessing his love to Abhira, meanwhile, Madhav will be seen giving a stern warning to Abhira.

Madhav stops Abhira from meeting Armaan

In the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Madhav and Abhira will be seen shifting to another house. Armaan will relocate them and will end up at their house. However, Madhav will ask Abhira to not meet Armaan and think about being with him. Madhav reminds Abhira that Armaan never took a stand for her and chose his family over her and thus she should be careful in giving him another chance.

Take a look at Abhira and Armaan's recent pictures from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sets:

Armaan's heartfelt love confession

Armaan (Rohit Purohit) manages to meet Abhira and the duo share a heartfelt conversation wherein Armaan confesses his love to Abhira and asks her to give him a chance. Abhira too tells him that she loves him, however, she holds herself back remembering Madhav's words. Armaan will be seen going all out and expressing his love for Abhira.

Armaan's apology to Ruhi

In the upcoming episodes of the show, Armaan will be seen apologizing to Ruhi for breaking the promise of getting married to her. Ruhi will be extremely emotional. However, she will ask Armaan about how much he loves Abhira. Armaan will go on to express his love for Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and tell Ruhi that after Abhira's entry into his life, he has never felt alone.

