The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Episode 6: Release Date, Where To Watch, What To Expect And More

The last episode of The Ossan Newbie Adventurer saw Links Laurotte, Rick’s friend from the E-rank exams, visit Orichalcum Fist’s castle and nearly die about three times. Meanwhile, the party has retrieved one of the Six Jewels that are the key to facing the being known as Kaiser Alsapiet, and have now set their sights on Heractopia to find the next one.

With familiar faces making their appearance in The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Episode 6, don’t miss the episode to find out how Orichalum Fist finds the next jewel. Keep reading to get the release date, expected plot and more.

The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Episode 6: Release date and where to watch

The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Episode 6 is scheduled to premiere in Japan on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at 2:00 am JST, as confirmed by the official website. The episode will first air on TV Tokyo, with subsequent broadcasts on MBS, BS TV Tokyo, and AT-X at various times.

Additionally, AbemaTV and TV Tokyo will offer simultaneous streaming of The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Episode 6. International viewers can catch the episode on Crunchyroll, while those in South and Southeast Asia can watch on Muse Communication's YouTube channel, Muse Asia.

Expected plot in The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Episode 6

As per the anime’s official website, The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Episode 6 will either be titled ‘Fist King Tournament,’ or ‘Kenoh Fighting Tournament,’ depending on the translation. The episode will see Rick and his team arrive in Heractopia. Here, they will learn that one of the Six Jewels is embedded in the champion's belt of the Fist King Tournament.

They will attempt negotiations with the reigning champion, Kelvin, but will fail to reach an agreement. To obtain the belt, Rick and Broughston will end up entering the tournament in The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Episode 6. Before they qualify, the episode will see Rick encounter Angelica Diarmuit once more.

The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Episode 5 recap

The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Episode 5 is titled ‘Ossan, Trained To Death By The Most Powerful Party.’ The episode begins as Rick's friend, Links Laurotte, expresses interest in meeting Rick's party, Orichalcum Fist. Rick reluctantly agrees, with the condition that Laurotte wears his strongest gear.

Upon arrival at Wiegheil Castle, Laurotte is struck by its imposing grandeur and lack of nearby monsters, which Rick casually explains as a result of their fear of the area. Inside, Laurotte is warmly welcomed by Reanette but is quickly shocked when Alicerette carelessly casts a powerful spell at him.

Rick saves him from the attack in The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Episode 5, and decides to spend some time with Alicerette to ensure she doesn’t attack again. Meanwhile, Laurotte explores the castle and ends encounters Mizett, who lets him test a newly designed weapon that results in a massive explosion.

Later, Laurotte meets Broughston in the library. Expressing his interest in being trained by Broughston, he is taken outside for some light training. However, this ‘light training’ nearly costs Laurotte his life before Reanette steps in.

At dinner, the party discusses Rick's innate skill Reckless Soul in The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Episode 5, which Broughston believes will one day elevate Rick to surpass even S-rank adventurers. They also discuss the Six Jewels, ancient magic stones linked to Kaiser Alsapiet, asking Laurotte to let them know if he find information about them.

Sometime later, Orichalcum Fist sets out on a quest from the guild, where they easily defeat wyverns and recover one of the Six Jewels, Crimson Blossom. The clues in it lead them to set Heractopia, a land known for its colosseum, as their next destination. The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Episode 5 ends with a silhouette of a familiar figure preparing for battle.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

