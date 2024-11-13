Black Clover Chapters 374, 375, & 376: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Nozel Silva used his Silver Guardian form to hold off Paladin Acier Silva in the last chapter of Black Clover. At the same time, his siblings Nebra and Solid worked together on a powerful spell to defeat their mother.

Nebra and Solid also apologized to Noelle for their past behavior toward her before the three Silva siblings unleashed their combined spell, successfully overpowering and defeating Paladin Acier Silva.

Don’t miss Black Clover Chapters 374, 375, & 376 – which will be releasing simultaneously – to find out what happens in the fight against Lucius Zogratis and Paladin Morgen Faust. Keep reading to discover when the chapter is out, where to read it, and more details.

Black Clover Chapters 374, 375, & 376: Release date and where to read

Black Clover Chapters 374, 375, and 376 are set to release together on Friday, November 15, 2024, at 12 am JST. Unlike previous issues of Jump GIGA, which featured two chapters per release, this upcoming issue will drop three chapters simultaneously.

Fans can read Black Clover Chapters 374, 375, & 376 on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media platforms. Both services allow free access to the first three and most recent chapters. However, there are differences for older chapters: on MANGA Plus, users can read them for free once via the app, while VIZ Media requires a premium membership to access all chapters.

Expected plot in Black Clover Chapters 374, 375, & 376

Advertisement

Black Clover Chapters 374, 375, & 376 are set to shift focus to the long-awaited battle between Yami Sukehiro, his sister Ichika Yami, and Nacht Faust against Lucius Zogratis and Paladin Morgen Faust. Yami recently suffered a severe blow at the hands of Morgen, but with the timely arrival of Ichika and Nacht, the tide of the battle is bound to change.

Ichika, who has harbored resentment towards her brother due to a painful past, is expected to have a moment of reconciliation with him in these Black Clover chapters. This could involve her acknowledging her previous misunderstandings and apologizing to Yami.

The ensuing battle will likely see the Yami siblings fighting side by side, taking advantage of their combined strength and familial bond against their daunting foes. On the other hand, Nacht may face a more personal struggle as he confronts his twin brother Morgen in Black Clover Chapters 374, 375, & 376, now resurrected as a Paladin under Lucius’ control.

Advertisement

Black Clover Chapters 373 recap

Black Clover Chapter 373, titled ‘The Silva Siblings,’ saw the battle against Paladin Acier Silva continue, opening with Nebra Silva deploying her Mist Magic: Bewildering Forest of Mist to buy time for the siblings to strategize against their mother.

Nozel Silva, recognizing Noelle's latent magical potential that she had unconsciously suppressed due to her childhood struggles, urged her to unleash all her power alongside Leviathan's strength for a decisive attack.

As Acier reappears from the mist, Nozel takes on the role of protector in Black Clover Chapter 373, using his new form, Mercury Magic: Silver Guardian, to fend off Acier and buy his siblings the necessary time.

With Nozel holding off their mother, Solid and Nebra flank Noelle, encouraging her to pour all her magic into one massive spell without hesitation in Black Clover Chapter 373. Despite injuries inflicted on them by Noelle’s intense mana, Solid and Nebra endure the pain.

Advertisement

The duo sees this as penance for their past mistreatment of Noelle. The siblings' heartfelt confessions reveal deep-seated jealousy and resentment, and both ultimately apologize to Noelle. Moved by their words, Noelle releases her full magic against Acier.

His magic ends up overpowering her mother's counterattack. In her final moments, Acier expresses pride in seeing her children united and strong, and Black Clover Chapter 373 concludes as she is defeated.

Stay up-to-date with news from the Black Clover manga here, on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.