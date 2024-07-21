Black Clover: Julius Novachrono And Lucius Zogratis Identity EXPLORED

This article contains spoilers from Black Clover anime and manga

One of the many sudden twists from the Black Clover manga was the identity reveal of Julius. At the end of the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc, we find out that the Wizard King Julius Novachrono is actually Lucius Zogratis.

This left fans understandably confused as they did not understand how Julius became Lucius. But it was later revealed that it was actually the other way around and it was Lucius who became Julius as the former was born with two souls in his body.

The origin of Lucius and Julius

It was revealed in Black Clover that Lucius Zogratis, who was born in the Spade Kingdom, actually had two souls inside his body. One being his own and the other being that of Julius Novachrono’s. The eldest Zogratis sibling Lucius was the best suited to become the host of a devil. Which is why he became the devil host of Astaroth, one of the three rulers of the underworld. Even though it has not been explained why, Lucius actually wanted to create peace. He also wanted to remake humanity by giving everyone undying bodies and telling his siblings the same.

After this, he assumes Julius Novachrono's identity as he needs Lucifero’s heart to make his plan to create peace work. He came to the Clover Kingdom to find a Dark Magic user and a World Tree Magic user as both of them are needed to create and grow the Tree of Qliphoth. He found Yami Sukehiro, a Dark Magic user, and William Vengeance, a World Tree Magic user, and recruited them as Magic Knights. The manga showed us how strong the two eventually became. After a few years, Yami and William were kidnapped by the Dark Triad to make their plan successful.

Why did Julius turn back into Lucius?

It was revealed that the Tree of Qliphoth is basically a channel that connects the underworld to the living world. Through this channel, Lucifero was able to emerge into the living world but only with half his powers. Asta was able to defeat the devil. As he knew only Asta could defeat Lucifero, Lucius helped him by repeatedly reversing the time so that the Magic Knights could arrive at the best conclusion. Following the defeat of Lucifero, Lucius sent Adramelech to get his heart and also got the rest of Lucifero’s powers from the seventh layer of the underworld. With the combined power of the two, Lucius was finally able to turn humans into an undying entity known as Paladin. Thus completing the first part of his plan.

A lot of fans think that Julius revealed his true identity to Lucius because Damnation Kira was almost able to find him. However, it’s more because Lucius has been trying to take back control of his body for some time now. At the end stages of the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc, Julius felt something trying to emerge from within him, which was Julius. It seems that Lucius finally revealed himself because after Lucifero came into the living world, his job as Julius was done. He was thus able to discard the Wizard King persona and get back to his old personality of Lucius Zogratis for the rest of his plan and the devil Astaroth is also back with him.

