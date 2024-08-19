Black Clover: Can 'de-Paladinfication' Revive The Dead? Theory Explored

Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover is finally moving towards its conclusion, and fans have been theorizing that there might be a chance of resurrection of the dead at the climax. The manga’s final arc has been focusing on the ultimate battle against Lucias’ army of Paladins, i.e., the former humans with purified Devil incarnations inside them.

When an all out battle finally starts among the Magic Knights and Paladins, the twist comes during a battle between Asta and the former humans as after their defeat they somehow regain their humanity. As a result, fans have been speculating that there might be a chance for their revival through de-Paladinfication, as they call it.

After Lucius’ drastic plans force Asta and his comrades to go on a full fledged war against them, the Magic Knights find themselves confronting the foes in Hino Country. As a result, Asta finally comes to a point where he has to fight Sister Lily, who is now a Paladin. After Asta manages to defeat her, she regains her humanity. As a result, fans were under the impression that this might finally be the road to end the battle, with the former Paladins becoming potential allies. However, the last two chapters might have nipped that hope in the bud.

As fans are aware, Lucius sent three Paladins to infiltrate the Hino Country, Sister Lily, Heath Gracie as well as Yrul. Among them, other than Heath Gracie, the other two were humans when they were turned into Paladins by Lucius. As after Heath Gracie’s defeat his condition was kept in the shadows, fans were still on the fence about his revival.

However, the last two chapters of the manga brought forth the battle between the now Paladin Acier Silva and her children into light. In the same, after a fierce fight the Silva siblings were forced to reduce her to pieces. As a result, the ongoing speculation among fans is that if there were a chance of the Paladins surviving post defeat, the Silva Siblings would not go the route of killing their mother.

What it could actually mean, according to fans, is that, for the Paladins who were alive when they were turned would potentially regain their humanity once their link with the purified Devil’s power, and Lucius in turn are broken. However, for the ones who were turned after their death, as was the case with both the Eye of Midnight Sun’s former member, and the Silva matriarch, their condition would remain the same, i.e., they'll remain dead.

Another thing to think about here is whether the reason only Asta’s opponents turned back to being humans is actually his Anti Magic swords. As a result, the question remains if they would have been able to be revived if their opponent was Asta, which would in turn mean that Nacht Faust as well as the Silvas would be able to reunite with their deceased family members.

It would have been interesting to witness that, but for now it seems like de-Paladinfication is only possible through Asta and his swords. However, this is something that will only be answered when the full truth gradually comes out. Until then, keep checking our website to stay updated on Black Clover as more chapters come out.

