Blue Lock Chapter 246: On break this week; new release date, where to read, and more

The Bastard Munchens will be facing the Paris X Gen team in the next line up. There are a lot of players in the France team that we are yet to meet. And Blue Lock Chapter 246 is expected to spend time with these players and set up their characters and strategies. As the new chapter goes on a break this week, here is everything we know about the new outing.

Blue Lock Chapter 246: Release date, delay update, and where to read

The magazine in which Blue Lock releases, the Weekly Shonen Magazine, is not coming out this week. As a result of this, manga is also on a weekly break. With this, the final chapter can only come out in the public domain around the week of January 10, 2024. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

What to expect next?

The title of the next outing of Blue Lock will be 'Anomaly and Abnormal.' This chapter will look at the aftermath of two victories. One of the Bastards and the second one of the Paris X Gen. The match between Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen will be the talk of the town. But Blue Lock Chapter 246 seems to be the filler outing where there will only be talks of the match.

We might meet some new players who will be stepping up in the next match. And what is interesting is the partnership between Nagi and Reo that is facing a lot of questions. It will be interesting to see what the story holds in store for the readers.

Blue Lock Chapter 246: Previous chapter recap

The title of Blue Lock Chapter 245 was 'Go Die and Come Back.' This chapter started with Nagi in the limelight. The boy's main goal was to balance the scores of the two teams. He then went on to take the goal for the England Manshine. But Barou was around to launch the attack. Chigiri played the ball and Sendoh got it, scoring a point for the Ubers.

Next up, we see that Agi had a lot to comment on the partnership shared between Nagi and Reo. He went on to tell Reo that he should not continue the same partnership with Nagi in the future match. The last act of the chapter looks at Shido Ryusei play an incredible game in the match between France and Spain. Here, Ryusei's goal was able to bring the team to a winning position.

With this, a new match will be brewing up in the next outing.

