Blue Lock Chapter 246: On break this week; new release date, where to read, and more
Blue Lock Chapter 246 is setting up a new match between the team of France and the Bastard Munchens. Here is what we know about the new outing so far!
The Bastard Munchens will be facing the Paris X Gen team in the next line up. There are a lot of players in the France team that we are yet to meet. And Blue Lock Chapter 246 is expected to spend time with these players and set up their characters and strategies. As the new chapter goes on a break this week, here is everything we know about the new outing.
Blue Lock Chapter 246: Release date, delay update, and where to read
The magazine in which Blue Lock releases, the Weekly Shonen Magazine, is not coming out this week. As a result of this, manga is also on a weekly break. With this, the final chapter can only come out in the public domain around the week of January 10, 2024. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.
What to expect next?
The title of the next outing of Blue Lock will be 'Anomaly and Abnormal.' This chapter will look at the aftermath of two victories. One of the Bastards and the second one of the Paris X Gen. The match between Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen will be the talk of the town. But Blue Lock Chapter 246 seems to be the filler outing where there will only be talks of the match.
We might meet some new players who will be stepping up in the next match. And what is interesting is the partnership between Nagi and Reo that is facing a lot of questions. It will be interesting to see what the story holds in store for the readers.
Blue Lock Chapter 246: Previous chapter recap
The title of Blue Lock Chapter 245 was 'Go Die and Come Back.' This chapter started with Nagi in the limelight. The boy's main goal was to balance the scores of the two teams. He then went on to take the goal for the England Manshine. But Barou was around to launch the attack. Chigiri played the ball and Sendoh got it, scoring a point for the Ubers.
Next up, we see that Agi had a lot to comment on the partnership shared between Nagi and Reo. He went on to tell Reo that he should not continue the same partnership with Nagi in the future match. The last act of the chapter looks at Shido Ryusei play an incredible game in the match between France and Spain. Here, Ryusei's goal was able to bring the team to a winning position.
With this, a new match will be brewing up in the next outing. All relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel like this.
ALSO READ: 8 Greatest Goals in Blue Lock that showcased unrivaled precision
Star
Meadow Walker, 25, has ended her marriage after 26 months, marking the end of a chapter in her life. Meadow Walker is the daughter of the late Paul Walker. Despite not using the d-word directly, she disclosed that she and her spouse, Louis Thornton-Allan, had decided to "amicably separate."Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more