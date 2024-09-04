Dahlia In Bloom Episode 10: Dahlia To Visit The Royal Palace; Release Date, Where To Stream And More

After another failed invention in the last episode, fans saw Wolfred express his keen interest in the magic bracelet due to its properties. With Wolfred and Dahlia set to continue developing the device in the next episode, don’t miss it to see more of their interactions. Keep reading to find out Dahlia In Bloom Episode 10’s release date, expected plot and more.

Dahlia In Bloom Episode 10: Release date and where to stream

Dahlia In Bloom Episode 10 is scheduled to debut on September, 2024, at 9:00 pm JST. For most international viewers, this means a daytime release on the same day, approximately 12:30 pm GMT / 5:30 am PT / 8:30 am ET. Please note that the exact release time may vary depending on your time zone.

In Japan, it will first air on AT-X, followed by MBS, Tokyo MX, and BS11. The episode will also be available for streaming on platforms such as d Anime Store, U-NEXT, ABEMA, and Amazon Prime Video. Internationally, viewers can watch Dahlia In Bloom Episode 10 on Crunchyroll.

Expected plot in Dahlia In Bloom Episode 10

As per the title preview and the anime’s official website, Dahlia In Bloom Episode 10 will be titled ‘An Invitation To The Palace.’ The episode will continue where the last left off, after Dahlia created a prototype bracelet imbued with wind magic that allow the wearer to leap great distances. Fascinated by its potential, Wolfred will request a version tailored for his use.

As they spend time together, sharing meals, and discussing ideas, Dahlia will be inspired by Wolfred's suggestions and invent a new magic device for drying shoes. The next day, while at the Commercial Guild, Dahlia will receive a letter delivered by the vice-captain of the monster suppression unit, inviting her to the royal palace in Dahlia In Bloom Episode 10.

Dahlia In Bloom Episode 9 recap

Dahlia In Bloom Episode 9, titled ‘Beyond The Nightmare,’ sees Guido, Wolfred's brother, grow concerned that Wolfred's attempts to achieve financial independence signal a desire to cut ties with their family. Guido's worry is driven by guilt over the death of Wolfred's mother, Vanessa, who died protecting him and his mother from bandits.

When Guido tries to apologize for her death, Wolfred refuses to accept the apology, feeling it would diminish Vanessa’s sacrifice. Both brothers admit they are haunted by nightmares of that tragic day, with Guido joking that marriage helps him cope. Wolfred is surprised to learn that their father still visits Vanessa’s grave.

After parting from Guido in Dahlia In Bloom Episode 9, Wolfred realizes his own nightmares have ceased since meeting Dahlia. Meanwhile, Dahlia continues to expand her business, negotiating a deal with a local workshop to mass-produce hand soap pump bottles. She agrees to make Fermo, a workshop representative who suggested improvements, a co-developer.

She also gives him a share of the profits. When Wolfred visits Dahlia, he is alarmed to find her injured, fearing she was attacked. He calms down when he learns she accidentally hurt herself while working, though he is frustrated that she is using a unicorn horn to alleviate pain instead of proper treatment.

Dahlia In Bloom Episode 9 ends as Wolfred becomes intrigued by a failed bracelet Dahlia made that propels the wearer backward when using magic and wonders what would happen if he, having no magic, tried it on.

For more updates from the Dahlia In Bloom anime, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.