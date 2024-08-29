Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267: Yuji Delivers The Best Payback As Series Eyes End

It is well known to fans that Jujutsu Kaisen is nearing its conclusion, with the author announcing that he will conclude his story within five chapters, including chapter 267. There are four more chapters to go after JJK chapter 267, so the battle against Sukuna will probably conclude soon, and the last chapter or two, at the very least, will cover the aftermath.

In the upcoming chapters of the story, there are likely to be many unanswered questions. As for JJK chapter 267, this week fans finally got to see Yuji and Sukuna's battle reach its climax, with Nobara finally returning against all odds. Several major events led to JJK Chapter 267 becoming one of history's most enduring chapters.

Nobara Kugisaki has returned emphatically after an agonizingly long absence. Furthermore, she is back with an immediate impact on the fight, since she used her Straw Doll Technique to hit Ryomen Sukuna hard where it hurts the most. The location of the event is unknown.

As we turn back to Shinjuku, Yuji Itadori was afforded an opportunity that could not be missed when Sukuna felt the impact of Nobara's technique. The Demon King was stunned by his signature jarring Black Flash. Yuji has been trying to thwart Sukuna for a while now, and his method seems all too familiar.

Every time he got a chance, he tormented Yuji. Furthermore, the fact that Yuji took over Megumi Fushiguro was an act of direct defiance against him. Yuji is now in a position to dish out revenge, and he is doing just that at the end of the story.

Yuji delivered a long overdue payback by slamming a huge Black Flash into Sukuna's midsection.

Sukuna felt resonance from Nobara's technique in Jujutsu Kaisen, chapter 267. Afterwards, Yuji used Soul Dismantle on him, and they exchanged blows. As Yuji slowed his movements, Sukuna was once again stunned before he unleashed a double-impact attack on the King of Curses.

After being completely locked in and seeing Sukuna stunned before him, Yuji fired a Black Flash square into his torso. He does this in a similar manner to what Sukuna did to Yuji in Chapter 213. Therefore, Yuji served well-deserved retribution to the Demon King, who has been a menace so far. In addition, Yuji's development and potential realization are a slap in Sukuna's face as well.

It is well known that Sukuna would berate Yuji for being weak from the very beginning, and that he would take various opportunities to break the teen's spirit. Each time it happened, Yuji grew stronger and developed, ultimately developing into who he is today.

