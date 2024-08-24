Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Ending: Everything That Can Happen in the Final Chapters

The news of Jujutsu Kaisen ending soon has caused a definitive stir in the fandom, along with speculations of what awaits in the future of our protagonist as well as the manga in general. Although creator Gege Akutami’s infamous warning about the climax back in 2019 Jump Festa looms as a haunting shadow, with the way the manga is progressing through the final tresses of Shinjuku arc, it is still not clear how it could ultimately turn out.

However, that is what makes a story great when, even after having all the puzzle pieces around, you still can not piece them together to make the full picture. As a result, the anticipation within the fandom is higher than ever. Especially with the battle between Yuuji and Sukuna picking up gear and still bringing in twists after twists to fuel it. So keeping up with the trend, we have compiled a list of 5 different outcomes that can take place in the climax for the fans to ponder upon:

5. Off-screening Hakari vs. Uraume

As only 5 chapters remain for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga to end, fans are wondering if they will ever be able to see the supposedly ongoing battle between Kinji Hakari and Uraume. It is indeed interesting that even with all the battles that unfolded in the Shinjuku arc, their fight, other than a glimpse when Sukuna released his fire arrow, has been completely ignored.

Advertisement

As it stands, it is quite unclear now if that fight, and its winner truly held any importance to the main storyline other than keeping them away to avoid weaving any more battle complexities to the story. The remaining chapters might provide an answer, but it seems like fans are not really hopeful about it.

4. Open-ended

Although Akutami has a knack for tying up loose ends in the most surprising ways, there seem to be a lot of questions that need answering. Unfortunately, the pace the manga follows might not have enough time to answer everything.

For example, the merger, something that acted as the catalyst for everything to take place, was never shown, and with Sukuna vs Yuuji still going strong, it might just not be shown at all. Although some think an open ending that is left up to interpretation for the fans would be best, there are just as many who might be disappointed by that.

Advertisement

3. Complete destruction

Another outcome could be that even after everything, the merger still takes place, even if it's triggered as a last-ditch desperate measure, which causes complete and utter destruction. It will be interesting if Akutami takes that course, especially with Yuuji’s vow to help people. For him to helplessly witness such an outcome might live up to the sheer nihilistic theme the manga embodies sometimes. Ultimately, it turns into a battle of perspectives and differing philosophies where individual conviction can be the only winner.

2. Megumi’s sacrifice

As the last chapters point to Megumi Fushiguro finally trying to fight Sukuna back, it could be an indication that Megumi has plans to take Sukuna down with himself. As Yuuji continues to try and lure Sukuna back into his own body, Megumi might think the former has plans to sacrifice himself along with Sukuna to end the reign of the King of Curses forever.

Advertisement

In an effort to keep his friend alive, Megumi might take matters into his own hands, and fuelled by a broken mind and a long-standing self-sacrificial streak, he might end up doing the deed himself.

1. Gege Akutami’s foreshadowing

In 2019 Jump Festa, JJK creator Gege Akutami himself provided a plausible ending their manga will likely follow. In it, they claimed that out of the four main protagonists, i.e., Yuuji, Megumi, Nobara, and Satoru Gojo, only one would live and the others would die. Or, three would live while only one died.

After a lot of speculation, some fans were of the opinion that other than Yuuji, all of them might live, which they thought to be a better outcome than, Yuuji being the sole survivor and not being able to fulfill his wish of living his last moments surrounded by loved ones.

However, now with Nobara’s comeback and Satoru being the only one dead , that scenario too is shrouded in doubt. It could very well be that everyone survives without Satoru; however, that seems unlikely. That is, though, only if Akutami decides to still end the manga along those lines.

Although the final answer will only be revealed in September, when Jujutsu Kaisen finally ends its journey, it is still interesting to think about. In the meantime, keep a lookout on our website as we bring more updates on the subject as the manga walks its last steps.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen Spoilers Page on Twitter Generates More Buzz Than Joe Biden and Mr. Beast; Report