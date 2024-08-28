Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268: Sukuna To Be Defeated By Yuji And Nobara; Release Date, Where To Read And More

As Jujutsu Kaisen approaches its conclusion, fans are excitedly awaiting the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268, especially following the dramatic events of the previous chapter. The return of Nobara Kugisaki has only heightened this excitement, and with the battle between Yuji and Sukuna reaching its peak, it’s clear that the end is nigh.

With the stakes higher than ever, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 is set to deliver an electrifying experience that fans are now looking forward to. Don’t miss the chapter as it releases, and keep reading to find out the chapter’s release date, expected plot and more details.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268: Release date and where to read

As per MANGAPlus, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 is scheduled to be released on Monday, September 2, 2024, at 12 am JST. Keep in mind that the exact release time may differ depending on your time zone. To read the latest chapter, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus is the recommended and official online platform.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 will also be available on VIZ Media's website and the Shounen Jump+ app after its release. Fans can choose to purchase the corresponding volume of Jujutsu Kaisen once it is officially available, although they may need to wait until the volume is released. The chapter will also be featured in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 40.

Expected plot in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268

With only five chapters left before the end of the manga, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 is expected to see Yuji and Nobara continue their assault on Sukuna, leveraging their ability to deal direct damage to his soul. Nobara’s involvement from a distance is critical, as her attacks penetrate Sukuna's defenses, allowing Yuji to land more direct hits.

Given that Sukuna has already sustained significant damage, this combined effort could further weaken him. The chapter may show Nobara unleashing a new, more potent technique, adding unpredictability to the battle.

There is also a possibility of Maki Zen’in and other sorcerers who were previously on the battlefield reappearing in the fight against Sukuna. Maki’s return would be significant in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268, especially considering her connection to Megumi and her possession of the Split Soul Katana.

Alternatively, the chapter may explore Sukuna's backstory, potentially dedicating most of the chapter to this. This approach may conclude with a brief continuation of his fight with Yuji, where Yuji holds the upper hand.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 recap

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 is titled Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 38. The chapter opens with a flashback of Yuta Okkotsu and Satoru Gojo during body swap training. Yuta, in Gojo's body, asks for Sukuna’s last finger, intending for Rika to ingest it to copy Sukuna’s Shrine technique.

Gojo, however, denies the request, arguing that consuming the finger wouldn’t suffice for analysis. Yuta agrees, citing his prior experience learning Cursed Speech from Inumaki. Gojo believes they should preserve their connection to Sukuna and suggests a different way for Yuta to copy the technique.

Later, Yuta explains in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 that to copy a cursed technique, Rika needs to consume a body part that is essential to the sorcerer. Yuta can bypass this requirement by limiting his usage with a binding vow.

During a discussion, Yuji proposes copying powerful techniques like Gojo’s Limitless by cutting off a limb and regenerating it later using the Reversed Cursed Technique (RCT), but Yuta dismisses this, stating that regenerated parts become ineffective for copying.

Yuta also reassures Mei Mei that Sukuna won't detect the plan, intending to execute it with minimal information given to Yuji. Back in the present, Sukuna realizes Yuta’s deception in using Yuji’s finger to copy Shrine in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267.

At the secret location of Sukuna's last finger, Nobara Kugisaki, now awake, uses her Resonance technique, severely weakening Sukuna. As Sukuna panics, Yuji attacks, using Dismantle and hand-to-hand combat. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 ends as he delivers a Black Flash, knocking Sukuna unconscious.

