My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 12: Takuma To Introduce Mamoru; Release Date, Where To Stream And More

Takuma introduced his wife, the household appliance now known as Mina, to his family in the last episode, finally having resolved to make his relationship with the robot official. With his parents slowly beginning to accept the situation, fans can look forward to My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 12 for a meaningful conclusion to the series.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming episode, including the release date, where to stream My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 12, the expected plot and a recap of the previous episode.

My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 12: Release date and where to stream

My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 12 is set to be released on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at 12 am JST, exclusively on streaming platforms. It will first premiere on ABEMA in Japan, after which international viewers can watch it on Crunchyroll and Aniplus Asia.

The episode will subsequently be aired on TV networks such as TOKYO MX, MBS, BS Asahi, AT-X, and CBC. For Japanese audiences, My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 12 will also be available on Prime Video, d Anime Store, Lemino, Bandai Channel, Hulu, and other streaming services.

Expected plot in My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 12

As per the preview at the end of the previous episode, My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 12 will be titled ‘My Wife Is The Best.’ The episode is expected to focus on Takuma's parents gradually accepting Mina as their daughter-in-law.

Advertisement

With the initial meeting having gone better than anticipated, Takuma and Mina may take the opportunity to introduce Mamoru, their child-like robot, to his parents. In the previous episode, this introduction was delayed due to Mamoru's battery running out.

My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 12 may explore the family dynamics further and potentially conclude on a positive note. With this being the last episode of the season, fans can look forward to a wholesome ending as Takuma's family begin to accept and understand Mina.

My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 11 recap

My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 11, titled ‘This Is My Wife,’ Takuma's uncle, Koushirou Minegishi, unexpectedly visits Takuma's home. During his stay, Koushirou learns about Takuma's relationship with Mina and urges him to end it, suggesting that he might be using Mina as a form of escapism.

However, Takuma is resolute about his commitment to Mina and decides to introduce her and Mamoru to his parents. When they arrive, Takuma's parents greet them warmly but struggle to see Mina as anything other than a household appliance.

Advertisement

Despite Takuma's efforts to present Mina as his wife, his parents remain skeptical. In the end, Mina manages to impress them with her cooking skills, slowly winning over their acceptance and challenging their initial perceptions in My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 11.

For more updates from the My Wife Has No Emotion anime, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.