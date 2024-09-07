No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 10: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Sensei and his group reached the Samstag region last episode, and visited Nir’s orphanage. Encountering Other Worlder bandits and allies, the chapter saw Sensei send another transmigrator home.

No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 10: Release date and where to stream

In Japan, No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 10 will air on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. Due to time zone differences, international fans will be able to watch it at various times on the same day. The episode will be broadcast on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, and MBS networks.

Japanese viewers can stream No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 10 on ABEMA, Lemino, and d Anime Store. After its initial broadcast, international audiences in the USA, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Indian subcontinent can watch it with English subtitles on Crunchyroll.

Expected plot in No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 10

No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 10 is expected to see Sensei’s party reach Gelb Castle, where they will meet Wolf, and elf priest also known as the strongest mage of Zauberberg. Sensei will have a run-in with the mage’s magic, but will survive with few injuries.

There may also be a scene where the Pope learns of Sensei's exploits through the priest Miller, particularly about Sensei returning Saitou to his original world. Impressed by these actions, the Pope will declare Sensei as the “Messiah” of their world in No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 10.

No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 9 recap

No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 9 is titled ‘Turn Me Into A Lump of Ash.’ The episode takes place in the desert region that Nir identifies as his homeland. As Sensei's group travels through this harsh terrain, they are ambushed by bandit Other Worlders.

While Annette and Tama fight back, Nir is paralyzed by fear, unable to draw his sword. The bandits retreat after hearing a howl from a supposed wolf monster. Nir then leads the group to his childhood orphanage for shelter.

That night, Nir meets Saitou, a mysterious figure who secretly donates food to the orphanage. Confessing his cowardice to Saitou, Nir is overheard by Sensei, who begins writing a story. The next day, the bandits return and abduct a child in No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 9.

Saitou reveals himself as the wolf monster and defeats the bandits, but Nir, worried for Saitou's humanity, stops him from killing them. After sharing their struggles, Sensei's power sends Saitou back to Earth. No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 9 ends as Saitou meets his friend back on Earth.

