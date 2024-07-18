No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 3: Release Date, Where to Watch, What to Expect & More

No Longer Allowed In Another World episode 3 is set to release next week, on AT-X and other Japanese channels. The episode follows Sensei and his party at Rotto, where they meet King Thomas and his daughter, Princess Charlotte. Sensei's melancholic behavior leads to unforeseen events, as Charlotte finds her purpose in life. The cliffhanger in the previous episode has fans eagerly awaiting the release of episode 3.

No Longer Allowed In Another World episode 3 release date and where to watch

No Longer Allowed in Another World is a Japanese manga series written by Hiroshi Noda [ja] and illustrated by Takahiro Wakamatsu. It has been serialized on Shogakukan's Yawaraka Spirits [ja] website since October 2019. The anime television series adaptation produced by Atelier Pontdarc premiered in July 9, 2024. As per the anime's website, No Longer Allowed In Another World episode 3 will be released on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at 11:30 p.m. JST in Japan.

However, due to the varying time zones, most fans outside Japan can stream the episode at the following times:

Pacific Daylight Time Tuesday, July 23, 2024 8 AM

Central Standard Time Tuesday, July 23, 2024 10 AM

Eastern Daylight Time Tuesday, July 23, 2024 11 AM

Brazil Standard Time Tuesday, July 23, 2024 12 PM

British Summer Time Tuesday, July 23, 2024 4 PM

Central European Summer Time Tuesday, July 23, 2024 5 PM

Indian Standard Time Tuesday, July 23, 2024 8:30 PM

Philippines Standard Time Tuesday, July 23, 2024 11 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time Wednesday, July 24, 2024 12:30 AM

No Longer Allowed In Another World episode 3 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll and other Summer 2024 anime titles. The episode will also be broadcasted on Tokyo MX, AT-X, BS11, MBS, AT-X, and other channels in Japan, as well as on ABEMA, Lemino, and d Anime Store, among other streaming platforms.

No Longer Allowed In Another World episode 2 recap and what to expect from episode 3

The story follows a depressed author only known as Sensei makes a suicide pact with his girlfriend Sacchan. Before they can do anything, they are struck by a truck. Sensei suddenly finds himself in another world, where an elf priestess named Annette says she summoned him to be a hero, but he ignores her and wanders off, having no desire to help others.

He tries to get himself killed, but fails due to luck and inadvertently saves a catgirl he names Tama, never paying attention and always tuning her out whenever she tries to reveal her true name. Annette and Tama become his companions as he desires to find Sacchan so they can complete their suicide pact.

In the second episode, Osamu Dazai (Sensei) and his party arrive at Rotto, a castle town. They meet King Thomas and his daughter, Princess Charlotte. Thomas plans to marry either Gomes or Otto, the valiant knight and Charlotte's childhood friend, with the groom becoming the next king. Sensei, an adventurer, asks Thomas who he thinks will be the best fit for Charlotte.

Osamu Dazai refuses to answer a crucial decision affecting Charlotte's future, accusing the king of failure and a "horrific tyrant." Later, he sees Charlotte staring at a lake, feeling so relaxed that he wants to drown. Charlotte shares her distress with Dazai, but Sensei advises her not to dedicate her life solely for the other's sake.

He suggests her to look into the heart and ask what she truly wants. The next day, Charlotte confesses to her father in the courtroom that she intends to commit double suicide with Osamu Dazai since only he understands her actual feelings. Undoubtedly, the princess' decision shocks King Thomas. At that moment, Gomes unveils his actual identity as the underling of the Demon King. He says that he wants to destroy Rotto and every living person in the land.

Tama and Annette fight against a demonic entity, but the Sensei asks the demon to kill them. Charlotte, hesitant, decides to protect her land. Tama and Annette defeat the demon, and Thomas abdicates his throne. Thomas makes his daughter the Queen of Rotto. The episode ends with an injured Annette bringing the Sensei to an elven priest, leaving a cliffhanger.

Considering the latest installment covered the remainder of chapter 2 and the entirety of chapter 3, No Longer Allowed In Another World episode 3 will likely cover chapter 4 and half of chapter 5.

In other words, the episode will reveal how Osamu Dazai gets heavily wounded, as seen in the latest episode's ending. Besides that, No Longer Allowed In Another World episode 3 will introduce some new characters, and contribute to the narrative's world-building.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

