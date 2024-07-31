One Piece Chapter 1122 Brief Spoilers Out: Elders To Return To Mary Geoise As Straw Hats Leave Egghead; DEETS

Spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1122 have hinted that the Egghead arc may be reaching its conclusion. According to the well-known series insider Pew (@pewpiece) on Twitter (now X), the Straw Hats are expected to leave Egghead Island, while the Five Elders appear to have retreated to Mary Geoise. Find out everything you need to know about the spoilers here.

One Piece Chapter 1122 brief spoilers

As per the One Piece Chapter 1122 brief spoilers that have been released, the upcoming chapter will open with a special tribute cover story featuring Smoker, illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. This cover serves as a homage to My Hero Academia’s author Kohei Horikoshi who is set to release the final chapter of his series in the upcoming Weekly Shonen Jump issue.

The tribute is particularly meaningful as Oda chose Smoker to honor Horikoshi, who had submitted a Smoker artwork for the volume 22 SBS corner when he was just 15 years old. The story content of the chapter begins with a fierce battle between Emet and the Five Elders.

These events in the One Piece Chapter 1122 spoilers confirm that Saint Jaygarcia Saturn survived the combined attack from Bonney and Luffy, and that Saint Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro recovered from Atlas' assault, while Saint Marcus Mars returned from being blasted away.

The fight will see Emet use his formidable power, a massive Haki attack that Joy Boy once had sealed within him in the past. This Haki attack is most likely Conqueror's Haki, given its potency and the sky-splitting hint provided by leaker Redon (@mugiwara_23) on Twitter (now X).

Emet's Haki attack is so overwhelming that it forces every member of the Five Elders, except for Saturn, to retreat back to Mary Geoise. The specifics of the retreat are ambiguous in the One Piece Chapter 1122 spoilers; it's unclear whether the attack itself sent them back or if the sheer intensity of the situation compelled them to withdraw.

The chapter doesn't clarify if the Five Elders sustained any injuries from Emet's attack, leaving their condition somewhat uncertain, but does state that they are now in the Authority Room at Mary Geoise in their human forms. Meanwhile, the Straw Hats are seen safely leaving Egghead, implying that the Thousand Sunny successfully landed in the sea without any issues.

Although the exact distribution of the Straw Hats between their ship and the Giant Warrior Pirates' vessel isn't detailed, it is assumed that both ships sail together towards their next destination, Elbaf. The One Piece Chapter 1122 spoilers mark the transition from the end of Egghead Island arc to the much anticipated Elbaf arc.

The spoilers also provides a glimpse of the original Joy Boy. This appearance is described as a typical Oda silhouette, yet it's more detailed than usual, offering fans a tantalizing hint of Joy Boy's character.

The One Piece Chapter 1122 spoilers concludes with the announcement of a break next week due to Weekly Shonen Jump's scheduled hiatus. As Oda himself is not taking this break, spoilers for Chapter 1123 could be out as early as next week, though this remains speculation at this point in time.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.