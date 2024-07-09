One Piece Episode 1120 Brief Spoilers Out: Atlas To Stall The Gorosei As Emet Is Damaged; DEETS

The latest chapters of Eiichiro Oda's wildly popular One Piece manga have been incredibly revealing for the story. One Piece Chapter 1120 is set to officially release soon and fans are fervently awaiting it to find out what happens next.

In the previous issue, it appeared that even the powerful Gorosei could be vulnerable in their yokai forms, sparking hope among fans that Luffy will achieve a significant breakthrough before the arc concludes. Thankfully, the trusted leaker Pew (@pewpiece) has already dropped some initial One Piece Chapter 1120 spoilers, so dive in for more details!

One Piece Chapter 1120 brief spoilers

According to the brief One Piece Chapter 1120 spoilers that have been released online, the upcoming chapter will be titled Atlas. The chapter will feature a cover story with Denjirou, who is seen catching the children who threw rocks at Yamato in the previous chapter.

The story then begins with a flashback to Punk Hazard, where we see a younger Vegapunk and Professor Clover. The two are to be engaged in a deep conversation about the mysterious ‘D.’ Clover reveals to Vegapunk that he bears the initial ‘D.’ as well.

Their discussion likely hints at the profound significance of the D. Clan and their connection to the Void Century. Back in the present, the titular character Atlas arrives at the Thousand Sunny in the One Piece Chapter 1120 spoilers. Confronting Nusjuro, Atlas will try to buy time to allow the Sunny to escape.

As the Vegapunk Satellite embodying violence, Atlas will be seen bravely standing her ground due to the urgency of the situation and the need to protect the crew and their ship. Meanwhile, chaos will erupt as the other Elders attack Iron Giant Emet in an attempt to stop the broadcast. In the ensuing battle, one of Emet's arms will be destroyed.

At this point, the ancient robot will cryptically state the words "the time is right," and that he will now use "that" – the spoilers do not mention what the Emet is referring to, however. As the One Piece Chapter 1120 spoilers reach its end, Vegapunk’s broadcast will continue and eventually drop a bombshell: Gol D. Roger and his crew were the only ones who truly understood the history of the world.

This truth will send shockwaves through the characters and fans alike, as it is related to Roger's journey and the One Piece itself. Fans can also expect to see numerous people in the world surprised by the mention of Roger's ‘D.’ initial, making it clear how few were left unaware of this critical detail.

The One Piece Chapter 1120 spoilers conclude with the information that there will be no break after the release and that the manga will be featured on the cover of Shonen Jump as well as include a color spread in celebration of its 27 anniversary.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.