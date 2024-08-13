One Piece Chapter 1123 To Reveal The Path To Elbaf; Predictions And Possible Spoilers

One Piece Chapter 1123 is set to explore the aftermath of the events that transpired on Egghead Island, likely wrapping up all currently open plotlines. With the path to Elbaf finally on the horizon with this upcoming chapter, fans can look forward to finding out more about the Giants as the crew makes their escape.

With speculations on the upcoming chapter at an all-time high, here’s what we predict will happen next in One Piece Chapter 1123.

One Piece Chapter 1123 to reveal Saint Jaygarcia Saturn and the Gorosei’s fate

One Piece Chapter 1123 will likely open with a strong focus on Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, one of the Five Elders, and his predicament following the events at Egghead Island. Despite the apparent success of killing Dr. Vegapunk, Saturn’s mission has largely been a failure.

This is especially true due to the unintended consequences of Vegapunk's final message to the world. Saturn may find himself struggling with this as he recognizes the gravity of his mistakes, with the fear of how Imu, the leader of the World Government, will respond to the botched mission now coming to the surface.

When meeting with York, the traitor among the Vegapunk satellites, Saturn may react with anger, potentially leading to her death. At Mary Geoise, Imu may summon the remaining Five Elders to the Empty Throne room in One Piece Chapter 1123.

This gathering could set up a surprising revelation, such as the existence of a traitor among the Gorosei. Imu’s suspicions may arise from the catastrophic failure of the mission, particularly given the unprecedented manifestation of Joy Boy’s Conqueror’s Haki, which even Imu recognized.

One Piece Chapter 1123 may explore this idea, possibly pointing the finger at Saturn as the traitor due to his direct involvement in the mission. As the other Gorosei members breathe a sigh of relief, Imu could disband the meeting with an ominous hint that Saturn’s fate is already sealed, possibly implying his demise.

Aftermath of Egghead Island in One Piece Chapter 1123

As the story shifts back to the Straw Hat Pirates, One Piece Chapter 1123 is expected to show the crew's final moments escaping Egghead Island. With their ship, the Thousand Sunny, now safely at sea alongside the Giants’ ship, the crew will likely find themselves mourning the loss of Dr. Vegapunk and the other Vegapunk satellites.

Lilith, one of the surviving satellites, may wake up and realize that she is the last remaining Vegapunk apart from York, likely prompting a somber discussion among the crew. The chapter may also provide answers about the status of Stussy, who was last seen on Egghead Island.

If she is still alive, she could attempt to attack Saturn in a bid for revenge against the person responsible for Vegapunk’s death. However, her efforts are likely to be thwarted, possibly by the intervention of Lucci and Kaku, who may beg Saturn to show her mercy in One Piece Chapter 1123.

Saturn, likely weary from the mission’s failure and preoccupied with his own concerns about Imu’s judgment, may reluctantly spare her life. As the Straw Hats continue their journey, the focus will likely shift to the broader world, where news of the Egghead Incident spreads rapidly.

This could include reactions from key players such as Shanks, Buggy, and Monkey D. Dragon. Shanks may continue his search for Blackbeard, while Dragon could further prepare for his looming confrontation with the God’s Knights in One Piece Chapter 1123. Meanwhile, the World Government may begin mobilizing for the Great Cleansing.

One Piece Chapter 1123 to set up the Elbaf Arc

While One Piece Chapter 1123 may not mark the official beginning of the Elbaf arc, it will likely lay the groundwork for the Straw Hats’ next adventure. The journey to Elbaf is expected to be swift, given its close proximity to Egghead Island.

With the Giants, Dorry and Brogy, already accompanying the crew, discussions about Elbaf's lore could begin even before they reach the island. This transition period between the end of the Egghead arc and the start of the Elbaf arc could span one or two chapters, offering a mix of world-building and plot progression.

Fans may see the crew and their allies preparing for the upcoming challenges in One Piece Chapter 1123, as the Elbaf arc promises to be an important chapter in the series, both in terms of the lore it will reveal and the battles that will unfold.

*The spoilers provided here are purely speculative and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.