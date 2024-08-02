One Piece Chapter 1122 Spoilers: Imu To Scream In Pain Because Of THIS; Find Out Here

The One Piece Chapter 1122 spoilers have recently been released, and not only reveal that the straw hats have successfully made their escape, but also the events at the Room of Flowers in Mary Geoise. Keep reading to find out how the Elders are sent back and what lead to Imu’s reaction.

One Piece Chapter 1122 spoilers

As per the One Piece Chapter 1122 spoilers out online, the upcoming chapter will be titled When the Time is Right. The issue begins with a special cover illustration dedicated to Kohei Horikoshi, the creator of My Hero Academia.

The cover features a redraw of Smoker by Eiichiro Oda, originally drawn by Horikoshi 22 years ago. This tribute celebrates the upcoming conclusion of the My Hero Academia manga. The chapter opens with reactions from around the world to Dr. Vegapunk's broadcast from the previous issue.

People in Dressrosa and other regions express fear that their countries might sink under the sea, while pirates are excited by the possibility of claiming the world in the One Piece Chapter 1122 spoilers. Koby is seen in a Marine hospital with bandages all over him.

He remembers his conversation with Luffy about the meaning of being the Pirate King, deciding to stop Luffy and put an end to his dream. Meanwhile, on Karai Bari Island, Buggy is seen addressing his Cross Guild subordinates.

Buggy, with his usual bravado, declares that the world will be theirs, not just his, much to the delight of his followers. From behind him, Crocodile sternly orders Buggy to sit down in the One Piece Chapter 1122 spoilers, and Buggy tearfully obeys.

The leaks then shift to Catarina Devon and Van Augur, who are sailing back to Hachinosu. Devon discusses Caribou with Blackbeard, suggesting that they execute him if his information is not valuable. Blackbeard laughs and decides to deal with Caribou himself.

Back on Egghead Island, Vegapunk's message continues. As he mentions Joy Boy in the One Piece Chapter 1122 spoilers, Saint Topman Warcury attacks Emet, destroying the Transmission Transponder Snail and abruptly ending the broadcast.

Meanwhile, Saint Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro is still pursuing the Thousand Sunny, which is nearing the sea. Emet, remembering Joy Boy and the past, expresses regret for not being able to make Joy Boy king. When he asks Luffy for his name, Luffy proudly declares, "I'm Monkey D. Luffy! The man who will become the Pirate King!"

Emet fixates on the ‘D’ initial, hinting at the importance of Luffy's heritage. Emet then grabs and pulls a part of his body, untying a rope knot attached to it. This action releases an immense blast of Conqueror's Haki in the One Piece Chapter 1122 spoilers, possibly the strongest seen in the series so far.

The shockwave is so powerful that it overwhelms the Marines present, with even Vice Admirals barely able to withstand it. The Five Elders are forced back into their human forms and are seemingly sent back to Mariejois, except for Saturn, who remains on Egghead Island.

The One Piece Chapter 1122 spoilers then briefly shift to Mary Geoise, where Saint Marcus Mars is already present and waiting. At the Room of Flowers, Imu is seen kneeling and screaming in pain, seemingly thinking of Joy Boy.

Back on Egghead Island, the Thousand Sunny finally lands in the sea, and it, along with the Giant Warrior Pirates' ship, begins to sail away. The giants and the crew are confused about the sudden disappearance of the Five Elders and the use of Haki by a robot.

Ussop, Jimbe and Chopper as seen crying in relief at a safe landing, while Nami seems to notice something wrong with Atlas and Edison in the One Piece Chapter 1122 spoilers. On the shores of Egghead, Saturn, having managed to resist being sent back to Mary Geoise, approaches the remains of Emet.

The final pages reveal a flashback between Joy Boy and Emet, set centuries ago. Joy Boy, wearing a straw hat and coat similar to Luffy's, talks to Emet about a possible distant future where Emet may need to protect either himself or someone he cares about.

He tells him to untie the knot within him should such an instance occur in the One Piece Chapter 1122 spoilers, as this will release Joy Boy's most powerful Haki, stored within Emet. Joy Boy assures Emet that he will always protect him from the past, even after his own death, making the robot laugh gleefully.

The One Piece Chapter 1122 spoilers conclude with Emet's lights dimming as he lies on the shore, his final thoughts a mixture of happiness and loneliness as he accepts his fate. The leaks end with the news that the series will be on break due to the Japanese Summer Holiday Week.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.