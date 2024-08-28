One Piece Chapter 1125: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

One Piece Chapter 1125 will conclude its current storyline and usher in a new arc centered around the long-anticipated land of giants, Elbaf. Dr. Vegapunk's revelations have deepened the intrigue surrounding the One Piece treasure, and with his demise, the quest for the treasure grows more intense.

Don’t miss the upcoming chapter, as it will launch a new arc in Elbaf, introducing fresh characters and revisiting important ones. Keep reading to find out One Piece Chapter 1125’s release date, expected plot, what to expect, and more.

One Piece Chapter 1125: Release date and where to read

According to MANGAPlus, One Piece Chapter 1125 is scheduled for release on Monday, September 8, 2024, at 12 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on Sunday, September 1, for most international readers. However, readers should note that the exact release time may vary depending on their time zone.

Fans can access One Piece Chapter 1125 through official platforms such as Viz Media's website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus website, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. The former two will offer free access to the chapter, while the latter requires a paid subscription for full access to the manga. The chapter will also be featured in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 41.

Expected plot in One Piece Chapter 1125

One Piece Chapter 1125 may feature key characters from the Revolutionary Army, with Monkey D. Dragon potentially hinting at his next steps, especially in response to the World Government's acquisition of an Ancient Weapon.

At Mary Geoise, the reactions of the Five Elders and Imu to the events at Egghead remain ambiguous, increasing the chances of the chapter focusing on their plans. Fans may also get an update on the peculiar situation of Saturn, last seen confronting the Iron Giant alone.

Alternatively, One Piece Chapter 1125 may see the Straw Hats finally arriving at Elbaf Island, where a mysterious figure appears to be waiting for them. Other major players like Shanks, Blackbeard, and Buggy may have their intentions revealed as well, concluding the Egghead arc.

One Piece Chapter 1124 recap

Titled ‘Close Friend,’ One Piece Chapter 1124 sees Morgans revel in the recent developments following Dr. Vegapunk's speech, believing it presents an opportunity to spread fear through the World Economy News.

Vivi, however, challenges his tactics, emphasizing that Vegapunk's words also carry a message of hope. Undeterred, Morgans threatens to reveal Vivi's location if she continues to confront him, but she remains defiant.

Morgans dismisses her concerns, stating that he has no problem announcing the world's imminent downfall since he lives in the sky. He also considers provocative headlines in One Piece Chapter 1124, such as ‘Blackbeard vs. Law,’ ‘Shanks vs. Kid,’ and ‘Luffy kills Vegapunk,’ which Vivi disputes as false.

On Egghead Island, Sakazuki attempts to get in touch with the Marines, but there is no response. Meanwhile, Sentomaru departs the island on a small boat. Kizaru eventually answers the Transmission Transponder Snail and informs Sakazuki that all the Marines are unconscious, but he will provide a full report once they awaken.

Sakazuki criticizes Kizaru's performance, prompting Kizaru to question whether Sakazuki has ever had to kill a close friend. In One Piece Chapter 1124, Kizaru thinks about his past interactions with Vegapunk, recalling how their relationship began when he was sent to arrest Vegapunk.

Tearfully, Kizaru challenges Sakazuki to come to see the situation himself, causing Sakazuki to apologize. Meanwhile, aboard the Thousand Sunny, Jinbe notes Luffy's dejected state over his inability to save Vegapunk. Franky also talks about their ordeal at Egghead.

Zoro calls Luffy's mood pathetic, saying a Yonko shouldn’t be so mopey about something like this. On the Giants' ship, Lilith awakens in One Piece Chapter 1124. After crying, she meets up with a depressed Luffy and reassures them that they did not fail entirely.

Her comments uplift the Straw Hat captain, who, now reinvigorated, expresses gratitude to the Giants and begins to enjoy their feast. One Piece Chapter 1124 ends with the ship heading to Elbaf, where an unknown figure seems to be waiting for them.

