One Piece Episode 1111: Who Killed Shaka? Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

Following the events of the previous episode, where Luffy, Zoro, Lucci, and Kaku engaged in fierce battles against S-Bear and S-Hawk, fans are more excited than ever for One Piece Episode 1111 as it will reveal the traitor Vegapunk. Don’t miss the upcoming episode, and keep reading to get the release date, expected plot, and more.

One Piece Episode 1111: Release date and where to watch

One Piece Episode 1111 is set to release on Sunday, July 7, 2024, at 9:30 am JST. Most viewers around the world can tune in to watch the episode on Saturday, July 6, at approximately 7:00 pm PST / 10:00 pm EST / and 3:00 am GMT, assuming there are no delays in the release schedule.

As with previous episodes, fans can watch One Piece Episode 1111 on both Crunchyroll and Netflix. The episode will be available for streaming through their respective apps, websites, or third-party platforms like Amazon Prime for Crunchyroll subscribers.

Expected plot of One Piece Episode 1111

One Piece Episode 1111 will be titled The Second Ohara! The Mastermind's Ambition! Fans can expect the episode to continue where the previous episode left off, as Shaka dies and his killer approaches Vegapunk.

With his last moments hinting that the traitor is one of Vegapunk's satellites, the focus will likely turn to York in One Piece Episode 1111, as she is known for her greed. Even though she was petrified by S-Snake, her survival raises suspicions, as the Seraphim's ruthless nature should have ensured her death.

Advertisement

One Piece Episode 1110 recap

One Piece Episode 1110 is titled Survive! Deadly Combat with the Strongest Form of Humanity! Luffy, Zoro, Lucci, and Kaku continue their battle against S-Bear and S-Hawk. Despite their powerful combined attacks, the Seraphim remain unharmed.

Zoro and Shaka realize that the Seraphim possess Lunarian abilities, granted by researching King on Punk Hazard. Zoro recalls his battle with King and remembers that Lunarians have a weaker defense when their flame is out. Armed with this knowledge, the Straw Hats and CP0 agents resume their fight while Shaka leaves to search for Vegapunk.

On the third floor of Building A, Nami, Brook, and Edison try to flee from S-Shark. However, S-Shark uses his Sui Sui no Mi abilities to attack Edison, disabling him in One Piece Episode 1110. With Fish-Man Karate, S-Shark decapitates Brook, leaving him temporarily incapacitated.

Nami fights back with Zeus, but S-Shark's flame protects him. As S-Shark attacks Nami, Sanji arrives and engages in battle to protect her. Meanwhile, on the third floor of Building C, Lilith, Franky, Pythagoras, and Usopp confront S-Snake.

Advertisement

Lilith uses a seawater gun to weaken S-Snake's Devil Fruit abilities in One Piece Episode 1110. S-Snake fires a laser at the group, but Franky uses a larger seawater bubble to restrain her. However, S-Snake emotionally manipulates Franky into removing the bubble.

This allows her to partially petrify Franky and fully petrify Usopp and Lilith. Shaka ventures into the basement, where he finds the imprisoned Cipher Pol agents and Vegapunk. As Shaka attempts to release Vegapunk, an unseen assailant shoots him in the head, killing him. Horrified, One Piece Episode 1110 ends as Vegapunk watches as Shaka's killer approaches him.

For more updates on the One Piece anime and others from the animevese, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.