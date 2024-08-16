One Piece Episode 1116: Buggy Angers Mihawk And Crocodile As Sabo Returns From Lulusia; Spoilers From The Manga

The last episode of One Piece saw the past of Kuzan revealed, where Kuzan was persuaded by Blackbeard to join their ranks. In the present, Kuzan engaged in battle with his former mentor, Garp, while, on Winner Island, Blackbeard defeated Law.

With many different plotlines taking place simultaneously, One Piece Episode 1116 is expected to reveal the events that are taking place at Cross Guild with Buggy at the helm. Keep reading to get a glimpse into the chapter, with spoilers gleaned from the manga.

One Piece Episode 1116 spoilers from the manga

One Piece Episode 1116 will be titled ‘Let's Go Get It! Buggy's Big Declaration,’ and will likely cover the entirety of Chapter 1082 of the manga. The episode should begin at the Marine Headquarters, where the news of Vice Admiral T Bone's death is spreading like wildfire and causing a stir among the Marines.

Sengoku will be seen expressing disbelief at how the very people they swore to protect could betray them. Tsuru, however, will provide a more pragmatic perspective, noting that T Bone was killed in Pepe Kingdom, a place notorious for its high death toll due to starvation.

This will lead her to consider that Buggy might have been underestimated all along. Sengoku, acknowledging the growing threat posed by the Cross Guild, will emphasize the need to act swiftly before Marine morale crumbles in One Piece Episode 1116.

The conversation will then shift to Garp's whereabouts, as Sengoku inquires about him, only to learn from Hina that Garp has embarked on a mission to rescue Koby, much to Sengoku and Tsuru's surprise. On Karai Bari Island, the man responsible for T Bone's death will be seen meeting with Buggy.

He will reveal that his people received the payment for his bounty. Buggy will praise the man for his actions, even though it means he will now be a target for the Marines. The man, however, will express that as long as his family survives, he is content with the outcome in One Piece Episode 1116.

This interaction will lead Buggy to offer the man a place in his crew. Meanwhile, Buggy's overzealous followers will unveil the Cross Guild's newly finished ship, much to Buggy's dismay, as they have made him the mast of a ship.

This act will severely enrage Crocodile and Dracule Mihawk, leading to a scene where Buggy is brutally punished before being beheaded and dangled from a hook as Crocodile and Mihawk discuss the Cross Guild's success in One Piece Episode 1116.

Buggy will eventually muster the courage to speak up, despite his dire situation. He will challenge Crocodile and Mihawk's approach, arguing that they are going about their plans incorrectly. Buggy will recount his past experiences, admitting that he never felt he could measure up to Shanks.

However, upon learning that Shanks deliberately chose not to go to Laugh Tale after Roger's execution, Buggy realizes that both he and Shanks are now on equal footing in terms of reputation in One Piece Episode 1116.

This understanding will reignite Buggy's long-dormant dream of becoming the Pirate King, prompting him to suggest that they all pursue the ultimate treasure, the One Piece. Crocodile and Mihawk will remain skeptical, showing no interest in Buggy's proposal or the idea of battling powerful opponents like Shanks, Blackbeard, and Luffy.

They will also be unconvinced by Buggy's lack of a concrete plan in One Piece Episode 1116. Still, Buggy will stand firm, arguing that they simply need to scramble for the treasure. To prove his resolve, Buggy will end up contacting his entire crew via Den Den Mushi, boldly announcing their intention to claim the One Piece.

This declaration will ignite a passion within Buggy's subordinates, as they will enthusiastically set out to sea with renewed purpose. However, Crocodile and Mihawk will be furious, recognizing the chaos Buggy's impulsive decision could bring to their carefully laid plans.

Meanwhile, on Momoiro Island, One Piece Episode 1116 will shift focus to the Revolutionary Army. The Vice Captains of the army will spot a ship approaching in the distance, leading to a round of bets on who might be aboard.

Their tension will quickly dissipate when they realize the passenger is none other than Sabo, who is alive and well, and returning with refugees from the recently destroyed Lulusia Kingdom. Koala will express her frustration at Sabo for going silent for so long.

Sabo will then explain that he had no choice, as he could not secure an Encryption Den Den Mushi and any communication would have been monitored in One Piece Episode 1116. He will reveal that he managed to send an indirect signal to inform them of his safety and clarify that he was not on Lulusia when it was annihilated.

The refugees, now safe under the Revolutionary Army's protection, will express their desire to join the cause, though Belo Betty will advise them to rest first. The episode will also feature a meeting between Monkey D. Dragon, Emporio Ivankov, and Sabo.

During this meeting, Sabo will learn about Bartholomew Kuma's mysterious return to Mary Geoise, with Dragon speculating that a contingency plan was in place for such an event. Ivankov will then deduce that Sabo wishes to discuss something sensitive, away from the other commanders.

Sabo will confirm this, One Piece Episode 1116 will end as he proceeds to recount the true events that transpired during the Levely, hinting at a significant truth that could have far-reaching implications for their world.

