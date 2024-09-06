One Piece Episode 1118: Imu To Appear As Cobra Meets Gorosei; Release Date, Where To Stream And More

After a brief break, the One Piece anime has returned to the events of the Levely, where discussions between Sabo, Dragon, and Ivankov revealed that Sabo had been falsely accused of killing Nefertari Cobra.

With the long flashback continuing to depict the Levely’s developments, don’t miss One Piece Episode 1118 to find out the truth behind Cobra’s demise. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming episode, from the release date to the expected plot and more.

One Piece Episode 1118: Release date and where to stream

One Piece Episode 1118 will be released on Saturday, September 8, 2024, at 9:30 am JST. Internationally, the episode will premiere the previous day, at roughly 5:30 pm PST / 8:30 pm EST, though the exact release times may vary according to the time zones.

Fans can catch One Piece Episode 1118 on streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll and Netflix. Although Netflix is currently streaming the Egghead arc, it's unclear whether they will continue with new episodes after this arc concludes.

Expected plot in One Piece Episode 1118

One Piece Episode 1118 will be titled The Holy Land in Tumult! Sai and Leo's Full-Power Blow! The episode will focus on the critical meeting between Nefertari Cobra and the Five Elders, hinting at what Cobra seeks from them.

The episode will also feature Imu, who may be heard speaking for the first time and potentially revealing their gender — a question that has long intrigued fans. Additionally, One Piece Episode 1118 will see the ongoing chaos in Mary Geoise continue, with the roles of Sai and Leo in the battle being depicted.

One Piece Episode 1117 recap

One Piece Episode 1117 is titled ‘Sabo Returns - The Shocking Truth to Be Told!’ Sabo informs Dragon and Ivankov that the Revolutionary Army's recent mission at the Levely has led to significant upheaval. Eight nations have now joined the rebellion against the World Government, halting their payment of the Heavenly Tribute.

The Revolutionary Army has also struck World Government supply lines, causing further disruption in Mary Geoise. Sabo recounts how he, Karasu, Lindbergh, and Morley attacked the Holy Land, rescuing slaves and clashing with Admirals Fujitora and Ryokugyu, who had to balance their attacks with the need to avoid harming World Nobles.

Meanwhile, Sabo infiltrated Pangaea Castle to find the keys to the slaves' collars but discovered Charlos using Kuma to capture Shirahoshi again, prompting him to shift his mission to rescuing Kuma. Concurrently, Cobra was shown preparing for his meeting with the Five Elders. One Piece Episode 1117 ends as he attends this alone, leaving his bodyguards, Pell and Chaka, outside.

