One Piece Episode 1117 Delayed: World Summit’s Details To Be Revealed After One Week; Release Date And More

Fans have been quite excited for the next episode of the series, as One Piece Episode 1117 is set to feature Sabo discussing the events of the World Summit at Mary Geoise with Dragon and Ivankov. However, the anime has gone on a break this week, leaving fans dismayed by the news.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about One Piece Episode 1117, from the release date and where to watch the episode, to what to expect and a recap of Episode 1116.

One Piece Episode 1117: Release date and where to stream

One Piece Episode 1117 is set to air on Japanese television networks on Sunday, September 1, 2024, at 9:30 am JST. Some international viewers may be able to watch the episode a day earlier, on August 31, depending on their local time zones and regions.

After its broadcast in Japan, global audiences can stream One Piece Episode 1117 on Crunchyroll or Netflix. Although Netflix is currently streaming the Egghead arc, it is still uncertain if they will continue with new episodes once this arc concludes.

Expected plot in One Piece Episode 1117

As per the episode preview, One Piece Episode 1117 will be titled ‘The Log of the Turbulent Revolution! The Revolutionary Army Maneuvers in Secret!’ The episode will likely explain the events that occurred during the World Summit in Mary Geoise.

This upcoming episode will reveal the truth behind the assassination of Nefertari Cobra, a crime for which the World Government has falsely blamed Sabo. Fans will witness the Revolutionary Army's battle against the soldiers in Mary Geoise, uncovering the broader implications of these events.

On Hachinosu, the intense battle between Garp and Kuzan will continue in One Piece Episode 1117. While Garp appears to have the upper hand, Kuzan's Devil Fruit abilities could shift the balance. Kuzan's power to freeze opponents could neutralize even the strongest fighters.

Additionally, the Titanic Captains of the Blackbeard Pirates, who have yet to join the fray, could provide crucial support to Kuzan, turning the tide against Garp and his young, inexperienced Marines. One Piece Episode 1117 will likely explore how these reinforcements impact the ongoing battle, with potentially devastating consequences for Garp's forces.

One Piece Episode 1116 recap

One Piece Episode 1116 is titled ‘Let's Go Get It! Buggy's Big Declaration.’ The episode opens at Marine Headquarters, where Tsuru and Sengoku discuss the shocking murder of Vice Admiral T Bone in the Pepe Kingdom.

The two realize that T Bone's murder, which was carried out by a desperate civilian for the bounty offered by the Cross Guild, emphasizes the grim reality faced by the people under Marine protection. They then receive news of Garp’s departure to Hachinosu Island to save Koby.

On Karai Bari Island, T Bone’s killer, driven by the need to support his starving family, turns to Buggy and the Cross Guild for the reward. Buggy congratulates the man and offers him a place within the Cross Guild in One Piece Episode 1116.

Buggy then learns that the shipwrights have completed a flagship for the Cross Guild. However, to his horror, the ship's figurehead is modeled after his own face, a design choice made by his overzealous followers.

This leads to Mihawk and Crocodile getting enraged by the embarrassing display. The two drag Buggy to the meeting room, where they brutally reprimand him in One Piece Episode 1116. During this punishment session, Mihawk and Crocodile reveal their vision for the Cross Guild as a criminal enterprise focused on amassing wealth and power.

However, Buggy interrupts their discussion with a bold declaration of his own. He expresses his desire to find the One Piece and become the Pirate King, an ambition that surprises both Mihawk and Crocodile. The two dismiss his ideals and continue to beat him up.

However, Buggy uses a Den Den Mushi to broadcast his declaration to his subordinates. His followers, inspired by Buggy's audacity, fully support his goal, showing their unwavering loyalty and eagerness to pursue the ultimate treasure in One Piece Episode 1116.

The episode then shifts focus to Momoiro Island, where the Revolutionary Army's deputy commanders are stationed. They observe the coast and are relieved to see Sabo returning after a prolonged period of silence. Sabo arrives with refugees from the destroyed Lulusia Kingdom.

The refugees are welcomed by Belo Betty and offered the chance to join the Revolutionary Army. One Piece Episode 1116 ends as Sabo has a meeting with Ivankov and Dragon in private, where he begins to recount the true events that transpired during the World Summit.

